COMMUNITY

SUN 13

Civil Disobedience Workshop

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events

Alexis Danzig, a co-founder of Rise and Resist, will lead this training on using nonviolent pressure to create change.

SUN 13

Electric House Party

PHILIPSTOWN

4 p.m. Private home

climatesmartphilipstown.org

Climate Smart Philipstown will host this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. Register online. Also SUN 20.

TUES 15

Meet the Editor

COLD SPRING

6:30 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current

142 Main St.

Chip Rowe, editor of The Current, will be on hand to discuss the paper’s coverage. Register by MON 14 by emailing [email protected].

WED 16

CPR Training

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Refresh your skills for chest compressions and emergency response with Dr. Pang Lam. This is not a certification course.

WED 16

Meet the Reporter

BEACON

6:30 – 8 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.

Brian PJ Cronin will discuss his environmental coverage for The Current and other topics. Register by MON 14 by emailing [email protected].

SAT 19

Indigo Dyeing Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org/upaw-at-gac

Katrin Reifeiss will demonstrate how to use natural dye in the Japanese shibori method. Bring a textile to dye. Cost: $10 per item





NATURE & OUTDOORS

SUN 13

Mead Farm Hike

CARMEL

9 a.m. & 1 p.m. Dunkin’ | 1090 Route 52

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will lead a tour of stone chambers and discuss the area. Meet in the parking lot. Cost: $15 ($12 members)





SAT 19

Family Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

9:30 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

1088 Cold Spring Turnpike

cceputnamcounty.org

Master Gardeners will lead this family hike on a scenic loop at Pelton Pond. Registration required. Free

SAT 19

Garden Tour

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Historical Society

189 Montgomery St. | 845-561-2585

newburghhistoricalsociety.org

The tour begins at Crawford House and will include private and community gardens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 19

Summer Quarry Picnic

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Enjoy a bento box picnic while exploring the quarry sites. Cost: $75

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 12

InVASive Arrangements

BEACON

10 a.m. The River Center

8 Long Dock Road | soonisnow.org

Andrew Brehm and Jennifer Lauren Smith, artists-in-residence for Soon is Now, will lead a walk along the river to find materials to make an ikebana-style vase and plants to fill it. Ages 12 and older. Cost: $30

SAT 12

Sermons in Stone

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will share a story that begins in the Ice Age and was shaped by fencing dilemmas of the 19th century. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 virtual)

SUN 13

Catherine Gonick

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her latest collection, Split Daughter of Eve, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

WED 16

Kurt Hoelting

GARRISON

1 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways to Planetary Health forum hosted by the Garrison Institute, the author of Apprentice to the Wild will speak about Zen practice and nature’s wisdom.

THURS 17

Gelli Printing

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Adults can learn how to press a gelatin plate to create an image.

THURS 17

Dress Your Best: Color Analysis

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Dana Hammond will discuss how to choose wardrobe colors that emphasize your attributes.

FRI 18

Unravelling Slavery in New York

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

mhahp.vassarspaces.net

At this event hosted by the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project, David Gellman of DePauw University, the author of Emancipating New York, will discuss slavery in the state from 1777 to 1827, when it was legally abolished.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 12

Harold Sings His Way Home

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Nancy Hershatter will lead children ages 3 to 7 as they guide Harold (from Harold and the Purple Crayon) home.



WED 16

Pixel Party

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tweens and teens are invited to bring a game or play with the library’s Nintendo Switch. Registration required.

FRI 18

Colorful Collage Boxes

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring your own materials or use the library’s to create a personalized storage box.

SAT 19

Mastodons, Cavemen and Bears — Oh My!

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will present an interactive Ice Age show that includes a dig for bones.

VISUAL ART

SAT 12

Lauren Versel

COLD SPRING

4 – 6 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist’s solo show, A.I. Dating, includes her abstract paintings. Through July 27.



SUN 13

Greg Slick

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery

78 Trout Brook Road

ligenzamooregallery.com

The artist will discuss his work on view in Destination Earth.

THURS 17

Upstate Art Weekend

upstateartweekend.org

The annual festival includes exhibits, talks and performances in 10 counties in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, including in Philipstown and Beacon. Through MON 21.

SAT 19

Margaret Inga Urías

BEACON

3 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

The artist will discuss her drawings and etched glass traces in Vanishing Hour.

SAT 19

Line Load

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This group show, which explores abstraction, will include works by Kerri Ammirata, Trudy Benson, Lauren Anaïs Hussey, Meg Lipke and Paola Oxoa. Through Aug. 16.

SUN 20

Every Rose

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Carol Benisatto, who lives in Putnam Valley, will share her paintings of female figures. Through Aug. 29.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

Allegra Jordan

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

For her solo show Desire Melt, Jordan uses painting and sculpture to explore the intersection of desire and fate. Through Aug. 2.

SAT 12

Open Studios Group Show

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | beaconopenstudios.com

The show will feature works by artists who participated in Beacon Open Studios. Through Aug. 3.

SAT 12

Margaret Inga Urías | Soli Pierce

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

In Gallery 1, see a group show, Ephemeral. Urias’ drawings and etched glass are on view in Vanishing Hour in Gallery 2. Pierce’s exploration, Chasing Light, is in the Beacon Room. Through Aug. 3.



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

The Matchmaker

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also WED 16, FRI 18, SUN 20. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 12

Paddington in Peru

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Upper Landing Park

83 N. Water St.

facebook.com/MoviesUnderTheWalkway

Watch the 2024 animated film about the beloved bear on a big adventure. Free

SUN 13

The Comedy of Errors

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also THURS 17, SAT 19. Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 17

Mystery of the Wax Museum

COLD SPRING

1 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch the 1933 film, one of the first horror films shot in color, as part of the library’s Color Your World summer reading program.





FRI 18

Peekskill Riots

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Watch Episode 1 of a documentary series about the racist violence that broke out when white supremacists attacked people attending a Paul Robeson concert in 1949. The filmmaker, Jon Scott Bennet, will attend.

FRI 18

Nerd Nite Hudson Valley

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

hudsonvalley.nerdnite.com

Former FBI agent James Gagliano, sociology professor Catherine Tan and mathematician Joe Kazemi will lead presentations. Cost: $15

FRI 18

Lips Together, Teeth Apart

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.

845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org

Watch the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Also SAT 19, SUN 20, FRI 25, SAT 26. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)

SAT 19

Taking Venice

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The Cinema in Piazza series returns with this 2023 documentary about a scheme to get Robert Rauschenberg the top prize at the 1964 Venice Biennale. Cost: $20





SUN 20

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The Cinema in Piazza series continues with this drama, which won the 1972 Academy Award for best foreign-language film. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by George Bassani, it follows a wealthy Jewish family living in Italy just before and during World War II. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 12

Lyra Music Guest Artists

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

lyramusic.org

Amy Schroeder (violin), Julia Yang (cello) and Michael Stephen Brown (piano) will play works by Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly and Smetana. Cost: $30

SAT 12

Swing du Jour

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The gypsy jazz band includes Howie Carlough (violin), Norman Plankey (rhythm guitar), Danny Elias (clarinet), Jamie Doris (upright bass) and Luke Hendon (guitar). Cost: $25

SAT 12

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will be joined by the Robert Hill Band with Simone Rae and Jonathan Frith. Cost: $20 minimum food and drink

SUN 13

Nicoletta Todesco

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. 10 Whitehill Place

dub.sh/HV-house-concert

The classical guitarist, singer and composer will perform as part of Sandy McKelvey’s Hudson Valley House Concert Project. Cost: $25





SUN 13

SIRSY

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock-and-soul duo will be joined by Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $25

THURS 17

Dream Song

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Tara O’Grady (vocals) and Daniel Kelly (piano) will improvise to turn dreams into music.

FRI 18

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play covers of music from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 19

L’Amore della Musica

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

The woodwind quintet — Richard Paratley (flute), Simeon Loring (clarinet), Dorothy Darlington (oboe), Jonathan Watkins (bassoon) and Sigrun Kahl (horn) — will perform everything from classical masterworks to Romanian folk music to songs from the movies. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 19

Eternal Melodies

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band will honor heroism and the power of music to preserve memories. Free

SAT 19

The NightTimes

BEACON

8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The psych-garage band from Brooklyn will perform.

SAT 19

Dick Griffin Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. St. Rita’s Music Room

85 Eliza St. | saintritasmusicroom.com

The trombonist and his band will perform at this new venue. Cost: $45

SAT 19

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will play rock hits from the era. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 20

Tony De Paolo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Enjoy music by the guitarist and singer while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock.

SUN 20

Duo Scorpio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Harpists Kathryn Andrews and Kristi Shade will perform commissioned works by Andy Akiho, Nico Muhly and Robert Paterson and compositions for two harps by Caroline Lizotte and Bernard Andrès. Donations welcome. Free





SUN 20

Rachael Sage & The Sequins

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band will play music from its upcoming release, Just Enough. Cost: $20





SUN 20

Guy Davis, Pete Muller and Cassandra Kubinsk

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

As part of the Songwriters in the Round series, the musicians will play off each other’s harmonies. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

WED 16

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 16

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov