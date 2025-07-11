Week Ahead edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SUN 13
Civil Disobedience Workshop
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
845-418-3731 | dub.sh/beahive-events
Alexis Danzig, a co-founder of Rise and Resist, will lead this training on using nonviolent pressure to create change.
SUN 13
Electric House Party
PHILIPSTOWN
4 p.m. Private home
climatesmartphilipstown.org
Climate Smart Philipstown will host this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. Register online. Also SUN 20.
TUES 15
Meet the Editor
COLD SPRING
6:30 – 8 p.m. Highlands Current
142 Main St.
Chip Rowe, editor of The Current, will be on hand to discuss the paper’s coverage. Register by MON 14 by emailing [email protected].
WED 16
CPR Training
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Refresh your skills for chest compressions and emergency response with Dr. Pang Lam. This is not a certification course.
WED 16
Meet the Reporter
BEACON
6:30 – 8 p.m. Beahive | 6 Eliza St.
Brian PJ Cronin will discuss his environmental coverage for The Current and other topics. Register by MON 14 by emailing [email protected].
SAT 19
Indigo Dyeing Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org/upaw-at-gac
Katrin Reifeiss will demonstrate how to use natural dye in the Japanese shibori method. Bring a textile to dye. Cost: $10 per item
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SUN 13
Mead Farm Hike
CARMEL
9 a.m. & 1 p.m. Dunkin’ | 1090 Route 52
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will lead a tour of stone chambers and discuss the area. Meet in the parking lot. Cost: $15 ($12 members)
SAT 19
Family Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
9:30 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
1088 Cold Spring Turnpike
cceputnamcounty.org
Master Gardeners will lead this family hike on a scenic loop at Pelton Pond. Registration required. Free
SAT 19
Garden Tour
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Historical Society
189 Montgomery St. | 845-561-2585
newburghhistoricalsociety.org
The tour begins at Crawford House and will include private and community gardens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 19
Summer Quarry Picnic
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Enjoy a bento box picnic while exploring the quarry sites. Cost: $75
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 12
InVASive Arrangements
BEACON
10 a.m. The River Center
8 Long Dock Road | soonisnow.org
Andrew Brehm and Jennifer Lauren Smith, artists-in-residence for Soon is Now, will lead a walk along the river to find materials to make an ikebana-style vase and plants to fill it. Ages 12 and older. Cost: $30
SAT 12
Sermons in Stone
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Susan Allport, author of Sermons in Stone: The Stone Walls of New England and New York, will share a story that begins in the Ice Age and was shaped by fencing dilemmas of the 19th century. Cost: $15 ($12 members, $10 virtual)
SUN 13
Catherine Gonick
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her latest collection, Split Daughter of Eve, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
WED 16
Kurt Hoelting
GARRISON
1 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways to Planetary Health forum hosted by the Garrison Institute, the author of Apprentice to the Wild will speak about Zen practice and nature’s wisdom.
THURS 17
Gelli Printing
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Adults can learn how to press a gelatin plate to create an image.
THURS 17
Dress Your Best: Color Analysis
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Dana Hammond will discuss how to choose wardrobe colors that emphasize your attributes.
FRI 18
Unravelling Slavery in New York
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
mhahp.vassarspaces.net
At this event hosted by the Mid-Hudson Anti-Slavery History Project, David Gellman of DePauw University, the author of Emancipating New York, will discuss slavery in the state from 1777 to 1827, when it was legally abolished.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Harold Sings His Way Home
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Nancy Hershatter will lead children ages 3 to 7 as they guide Harold (from Harold and the Purple Crayon) home.
WED 16
Pixel Party
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tweens and teens are invited to bring a game or play with the library’s Nintendo Switch. Registration required.
FRI 18
Colorful Collage Boxes
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring your own materials or use the library’s to create a personalized storage box.
SAT 19
Mastodons, Cavemen and Bears — Oh My!
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will present an interactive Ice Age show that includes a dig for bones.
VISUAL ART
SAT 12
Lauren Versel
COLD SPRING
4 – 6 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist’s solo show, A.I. Dating, includes her abstract paintings. Through July 27.
SUN 13
Greg Slick
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery
78 Trout Brook Road
ligenzamooregallery.com
The artist will discuss his work on view in Destination Earth.
THURS 17
Upstate Art Weekend
upstateartweekend.org
The annual festival includes exhibits, talks and performances in 10 counties in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, including in Philipstown and Beacon. Through MON 21.
SAT 19
Margaret Inga Urías
BEACON
3 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
The artist will discuss her drawings and etched glass traces in Vanishing Hour.
SAT 19
Line Load
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This group show, which explores abstraction, will include works by Kerri Ammirata, Trudy Benson, Lauren Anaïs Hussey, Meg Lipke and Paola Oxoa. Through Aug. 16.
SUN 20
Every Rose
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Carol Benisatto, who lives in Putnam Valley, will share her paintings of female figures. Through Aug. 29.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
Allegra Jordan
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
For her solo show Desire Melt, Jordan uses painting and sculpture to explore the intersection of desire and fate. Through Aug. 2.
SAT 12
Open Studios Group Show
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | beaconopenstudios.com
The show will feature works by artists who participated in Beacon Open Studios. Through Aug. 3.
SAT 12
Margaret Inga Urías | Soli Pierce
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
In Gallery 1, see a group show, Ephemeral. Urias’ drawings and etched glass are on view in Vanishing Hour in Gallery 2. Pierce’s exploration, Chasing Light, is in the Beacon Room. Through Aug. 3.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
The Matchmaker
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also WED 16, FRI 18, SUN 20. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 12
Paddington in Peru
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Upper Landing Park
83 N. Water St.
facebook.com/MoviesUnderTheWalkway
Watch the 2024 animated film about the beloved bear on a big adventure. Free
SUN 13
The Comedy of Errors
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also THURS 17, SAT 19. Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 17
Mystery of the Wax Museum
COLD SPRING
1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch the 1933 film, one of the first horror films shot in color, as part of the library’s Color Your World summer reading program.
FRI 18
Peekskill Riots
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Watch Episode 1 of a documentary series about the racist violence that broke out when white supremacists attacked people attending a Paul Robeson concert in 1949. The filmmaker, Jon Scott Bennet, will attend.
FRI 18
Nerd Nite Hudson Valley
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
hudsonvalley.nerdnite.com
Former FBI agent James Gagliano, sociology professor Catherine Tan and mathematician Joe Kazemi will lead presentations. Cost: $15
FRI 18
Lips Together, Teeth Apart
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.
845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org
Watch the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Also SAT 19, SUN 20, FRI 25, SAT 26. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)
SAT 19
Taking Venice
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The Cinema in Piazza series returns with this 2023 documentary about a scheme to get Robert Rauschenberg the top prize at the 1964 Venice Biennale. Cost: $20
SUN 20
The Garden of the Finzi-Continis
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The Cinema in Piazza series continues with this drama, which won the 1972 Academy Award for best foreign-language film. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by George Bassani, it follows a wealthy Jewish family living in Italy just before and during World War II. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 12
Lyra Music Guest Artists
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
lyramusic.org
Amy Schroeder (violin), Julia Yang (cello) and Michael Stephen Brown (piano) will play works by Beethoven, Haydn, Kodaly and Smetana. Cost: $30
SAT 12
Swing du Jour
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners C.C.
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The gypsy jazz band includes Howie Carlough (violin), Norman Plankey (rhythm guitar), Danny Elias (clarinet), Jamie Doris (upright bass) and Luke Hendon (guitar). Cost: $25
SAT 12
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will be joined by the Robert Hill Band with Simone Rae and Jonathan Frith. Cost: $20 minimum food and drink
SUN 13
Nicoletta Todesco
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. 10 Whitehill Place
dub.sh/HV-house-concert
The classical guitarist, singer and composer will perform as part of Sandy McKelvey’s Hudson Valley House Concert Project. Cost: $25
SUN 13
SIRSY
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock-and-soul duo will be joined by Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $25
THURS 17
Dream Song
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Tara O’Grady (vocals) and Daniel Kelly (piano) will improvise to turn dreams into music.
FRI 18
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play covers of music from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 19
L’Amore della Musica
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
The woodwind quintet — Richard Paratley (flute), Simeon Loring (clarinet), Dorothy Darlington (oboe), Jonathan Watkins (bassoon) and Sigrun Kahl (horn) — will perform everything from classical masterworks to Romanian folk music to songs from the movies. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 19
Eternal Melodies
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band will honor heroism and the power of music to preserve memories. Free
SAT 19
The NightTimes
BEACON
8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The psych-garage band from Brooklyn will perform.
SAT 19
Dick Griffin Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. St. Rita’s Music Room
85 Eliza St. | saintritasmusicroom.com
The trombonist and his band will perform at this new venue. Cost: $45
SAT 19
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will play rock hits from the era. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 20
Tony De Paolo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Enjoy music by the guitarist and singer while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock.
SUN 20
Duo Scorpio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Harpists Kathryn Andrews and Kristi Shade will perform commissioned works by Andy Akiho, Nico Muhly and Robert Paterson and compositions for two harps by Caroline Lizotte and Bernard Andrès. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 20
Rachael Sage & The Sequins
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band will play music from its upcoming release, Just Enough. Cost: $20
SUN 20
Guy Davis, Pete Muller and Cassandra Kubinsk
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
As part of the Songwriters in the Round series, the musicians will play off each other’s harmonies. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
WED 16
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 16
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
