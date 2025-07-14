The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Putnam and northern Westchester counties that begins at 2 p.m. Monday (July 14) and continues through the evening.

It warned that “excessive runoff may result in flooding of urban and poor drainage areas, as well as quick responding small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected, with rainfall rates of 2 or more inches per hour. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely, it said, with localized rain of up to 5 inches possible. Much of this could fall in three to four hours, which may lead to flash flooding.

The weather service also said that “feels-like temperatures” on Tuesday are forecast to be between 85 and 95 degrees in Putnam and Dutchess counties.