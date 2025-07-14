Mary C. Schlitzer, a beloved wife, sister, aunt and longtime resident of Cold Spring, New York, died unexpectedly at home on July 9, 2025, at the age of 64.

Born on Dec. 5, 1960, Mary was raised in Wappingers Falls, New York, and lived in Washington, D.C. before making her home in Cold Spring for the past 31 years with her beloved husband, Fred Schlitzer. Mary earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a Master of Public Administration from Baruch College.

Mary enjoyed a distinguished career in the nonprofit sector, devoted to supporting the arts and education. She held a variety of financial positions at leading museums and educational institutions, including the Smithsonian and Barnard College, and most recently at the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. Her educational and professional achievements reflect her sharp intellect and strong work ethic.

Mary was an avid knitter and a lifelong lover of the arts. She enjoyed attending both local Hudson Valley art exhibitions as well as major art galleries along with her husband, Fred Schlitzer, an accomplished local artist and her devoted partner of 40 years.

Mary is also lovingly survived by her siblings: John Gutowski of Pleasant Valley, New York; Ann Gutowski of Wappingers Falls, New York; Carl Gutowski of Wappingers Falls, New York; and Robert Gutowski of Briarcliff Manor, New York.

She was a devoted and adoring aunt to her many nieces and nephews, and a cherished neighbor who brought warmth and care into the lives of neighborhood children. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Martha Gutowski, and her sister-in-law, Helen Ke.

Mary will be remembered for her energetic spirit and deep compassion. She enriched the lives of all who knew her and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Philipstown Food Pantry (presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html).