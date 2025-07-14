Every so often, we visit the Animal Rescue Foundation shelter in Beacon to meet a dog or cat available for adoption. This week we met Destiny. She’s 5 months old and is a husky mix (possibly husky/shepherd). She is friendly, smart, loves to play and likes other dogs. Her brother, Chrome, is also available. For more information, visit arfbeacon.org/adopt.

