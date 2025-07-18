Starbuck’s term would have ended Dec. 31

Eliza Starbuck, one of the five members of the Cold Spring Village Board, on Wednesday (July 16) announced that she was resigning, effective immediately.

Starbuck, who owns Flowercup Wine on Main Street, would have left the board on Dec. 31 when her second, 2-year term ended. She did not seek reelection. Mayor Kathleen Foley said she would appoint a replacement to finish Starbuck’s term.

In an email, Starbuck said she was proud of her work as trustee, particularly her role in implementing the Main Street and residential parking programs, pedestrian tunnel mural project and Main Street beautification. But, she wrote, “I can no longer contribute meaningfully or in a manner that is worthwhile,” and that the demands of her business had recently increased.

“I’ve learned a lot from working with the Village Board and administrative staff,” she commented. “It’s been a real education!”

Starbuck and another trustee, Aaron Freimark, have been at odds with Foley and the other two members on issues such as the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail. The votes on some issues before the board have been 3-2 lately.

Foley told The Current that Starbuck “is hardworking and has achieved a tremendous amount, particularly in her first term.” She said her work on the village parking plan “operationalized what for decades was merely an idea.”

Two candidates — John “Tony” Bardes and Andrew Hall — are running unopposed to fill the seats held by Starbuck and Freimark, who is not running for a second term. Foley is also running unopposed for her third term as mayor. The other board members are Laura Bozzi and Tweeps Phillips Woods.