Owner seeks more time for approvals

The long-awaited demolition and reconstruction of the dilapidated Dutchess Mall building along Route 9 in Fishkill will have to wait at least six more months.

On July 10, the Fishkill Planning Board approved two new 90-day extensions requested by Hudson Properties LLC as it works to meet conditions imposed more than two years ago, in February 2023, in the board’s preliminary approval of the project. Hudson Properties would like to demolish the mall’s remnants and construct a 350,000-square-foot distribution facility.

After getting a 90-day extension in March, Hudson Properties completed the requirements of the board’s conditional approval to subdivide the property, said Christopher Fisher, an attorney for the project, in a June 25 letter to the board.

With that extension expiring on July 28, the company had not completed a set of conditions from its site plan, including a stormwater-management agreement with the town and a letter of credit for $15 million in site work, such as grading, erosion control and sidewalks.

Hudson Properties, which initially had until February 2024 to obtain a building permit, has been “working diligently” on the remaining conditions, said Fisher.

“We look forward to getting that project underway,” Jonathan Kanter, the Planning Board chair, said on July 10 after its members approved the latest extension.

As approved, Hudson Properties’ plan called for partnering with commercial developer Crow Holdings Industrial to build the warehouse on 28.9 acres of a 39.3-acre parcel along the south side of Home Depot. The facility would include 209 standard parking spaces, 78 loading docks and parking for 30 tractor-trailers. Under the partnership, Hudson Properties would retain ownership of the remaining 10.4-acre lot, which fronts the property on Route 9.

The board required that Hudson Properties, by August 2023, obtain approvals from the state Department of Transportation for a new entrance and other upgrades along Route 9; the Dutchess County Department of Health for sewer and water upgrades; and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to build near wetlands. As that date approached, Hudson Properties notified the board that Crow Holdings had backed out and requested the first of what would become multiple extensions.

Redeveloping the property has been a priority for the town. Dutchess Mall opened in 1974 as the county’s first indoor shopping center. Tenants included Jamesway, Lucky Platt and Mays department stores, RadioShack and Waldenbooks. But the opening of the Poughkeepsie Galleria and other retail centers along Route 9 siphoned customers, and the mall closed in 2001.

Home Depot opened in 2006. Seven years later, Dutchess Marketplace, an indoor/outdoor flea market, opened in the former department store space north of Home Depot but shut down in 2019. Two years later, Dutchess Community College opened its Fishkill campus in the building.