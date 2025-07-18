John Albert Humbach, aged 81, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025. Born on Dec. 2, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, John was a devoted son to the late Earl and Mary Humbach. He spent his formative years in Hamilton, laying the foundation for a life marked by remarkable achievement and service.

John was preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his beloved wife, Eva, their three children, Thomas, Charles and Anne Charlotte, and cherished grandchildren John, William and Luke. He is also survived by his brother Thomas and an extended circle of family, former students, colleagues and friends deeply touched by his guidance and care.

After graduating from Taft High School in Hamilton, Ohio, in three years, and from Miami University in three years in 1963 with a B.A. in Economics, John earned his J.D. summa cum laude from Ohio State University in June 1966. He then spent five years practicing corporate and securities law at Breed, Abbott & Morgan on Wall Street, where he honed his reputation for excellence and integrity.

In 1971, John shifted his focus to academia, becoming a law professor. After teaching at Brooklyn Law School and Fordham University, in 1977 he joined the Pace University School of Law (now, the Elizabeth Haub School of Law) as a founding faculty member. Over nearly five decades, he became a beloved mentor and scholar, teaching subjects ranging from Property, Criminal Law and Corporations to Professional Responsibility. During his distinguished tenure, he served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 1982 to 1990 and held the prestigious James D. Hopkins Chair in Law from 1993 to 1995. Colleagues and students remember John for his clear intellect, ethical rigor and dry wit.

John’s scholarly impact is evidenced by numerous influential publications — 56 in total. His work, such as “Do Criminal Minds Cause Crime? Neuroscience and the Physicalism Dilemma” (2019), reflects his deep engagement with evolving legal thought and his willingness to explore complex intersections between science, ethics and justice.

Beyond the classroom, John showcased a remarkable commitment to environmental and civic initiatives. He was instrumental in preserving Sterling Forest, a 22,000-acre natural preserve near New York City, and served as chairman of the Sterling Forest Coalition in the late 1980s and early 1990s. As chairman of Mount Vernon’s Architectural Review Board and a board member of organizations like the Appalachian Mountain Club and New York-New Jersey Trail Conference, he demonstrated lifelong dedication to conservation and community stewardship.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring, New York, followed by a gathering to celebrate his extraordinary legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sterling Forest Coalition (facebook.com/SterlingForest) or Pace University’s Environmental Law initiatives (pace.edu/law/give).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home-Cold Spring.