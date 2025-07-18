Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 19
Family Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
9:30 a.m. Fahnestock State Park
1088 Cold Spring Turnpike
cceputnamcounty.org
Master Gardeners will lead this family hike on a scenic loop at Pelton Pond. Registration required. Free
SAT 19
Garden Tour
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Historical Society
189 Montgomery St. | 845-561-2585
newburghhistoricalsociety.org
The tour begins at Crawford House and will include private and community gardens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 19
Summer Quarry Picnic
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Enjoy a bento box picnic while exploring the quarry sites. Cost: $75
SAT 26
Native Plants for Small Spaces
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Michael Hagen of the New York Botanical Garden will discuss how to plant rock gardens, containers, troughs and crevices. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Indigo Dyeing Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org/upaw-at-gac
As part of Upstate Art Weekend, Katrin Reifeiss will demonstrate how to use natural dye in the Japanese shibori method. Bring a textile to dye. Cost: $10 per item
SUN 20
Electric House Party
PHILIPSTOWN
4 p.m. Private home
climatesmartphilipstown.org
Climate Smart Philipstown will host this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. Register online.
SAT 26
Bikes on the Farm
BEACON
9:15 a.m. Dummy Light
commongroundfarm.org
Join the Beacon Bicycle Coalition for a ride to Common Ground Farm in Wappingers Falls for a bike parade, a visit with the animals and to pick flowers and veggies.
SAT 26
Rabies Vaccination Clinic
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies shot. You’ll need a photo ID to prove Putnam County residency and a certificate of prior rabies vaccine.
SAT 26
Putnam County Fair
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
cceputnamcounty.org
Enjoy entertainment and exhibits, along with food trucks, animals and pony rides. The 4-H youth will showcase their projects. Also SUN 27. Free
SAT 26
Chapel Rededication
CARMEL
Noon. Whipple-Feeley Chapel
200 Gipsy Trail Road
The event will honor Karl Rohde, Ed Cooke, Peter Allegretta, Erik Aguirre and the late Denis Castelli for their civic contributions, and Miss New York, Marizza Delgado, will cut the ribbon.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 19
Bedroom Farce
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Witness the “unraveling of couples, covers and common sense” at this reading of a play by Alan Ayckbourn. Also SAT 26. Cost: $25
SAT 19
The Comedy of Errors
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also MON 21, WED 23, FRI 25, SUN 27. Cost: $10 to $100
SUN 20
The Matchmaker
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also THURS 24, SAT 26. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 26
Lips Together, Teeth Apart
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.
845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org
See the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)
SAT 19
Taking Venice
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The Cinema in Piazza series returns with this 2023 documentary about a scheme to get Robert Rauschenberg the top prize at the 1964 Venice Biennale. Cost: $20
SUN 20
The Garden of the Finzi-Continis
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
The Cinema in Piazza series continues with this drama, which won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by George Bassani, it follows a wealthy Jewish family living in Italy just before and during World War II. Cost: $20
WED 23
The Little Rascals
BEACON
8 p.m. South Avenue Park
South Ave. | facebook.com/BeaconRec
Watch the 1994 comedy about a group of kids and their mischief, based on the classic Our Gang series.
SAT 24
There Are NO Black Shakers
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com
This contemporary folk opera, written and directed by Jean-Marc Superville Sovak, tells the story of Prime Lane, a free Black man who joined the Shaker Society. Cost $25
FRI 25
Robert Burns Supper
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The dinner and celebration of Scottish heritage will feature a traditional menu, silent auction and entertainment. Cost: $195
SAT 26
Carrie
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1976 horror film about a bullied teen (Sissy Spacek) who uses her telekinetic powers to get revenge on classmates. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 19
Mastodons, Cavemen and Bears — Oh My!
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will present an interactive Ice Age show that includes a dig for bones.
WED 23
Nature Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Create art using twigs, leaves, stones and other naturally sourced materials.
THURS 24
Adventure of the Missing Color
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Science Heroes will lead hands-on experiments for children ages 5 to 12. Registration required.
THURS 24
Music Man Jr.
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
The Depot Kids will present the classic musical about a salesman who tries to con residents in a small town and ends up finding love. Also FRI 25, SAT 26. Cost: $12
FRI 25
Ice Tie Dye
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades six and higher are invited to bring a T-shirt or other item to dye using a new technique. Registration required.
FRI 25
Spa Night
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
This after-hours event for teens and tweens will feature pampering activities. Registration required.
SAT 26
Nutty Scientists
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 5 to 12 can take a sensory adventure to help Merlin the Wizard with experiments.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 22
The High Road
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tommy Zurhellen, the Democratic candidate for Dutchess County executive in 2023, will discuss his book about running for elected office on a platform of kindness. He is known for walking across the U.S. to raise awareness about homelessness and suicide among veterans.
TUES 22
Beacon’s Historic District
BEACON
7 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
beaconhistorical.org
Mayor Lee Kyriacou will speak at the Beacon Historical Society’s monthly meeting about historic preservation in the city.
SAT 26
A Vanished Utopia
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Historical Society
61 Leonard St.
beaconhistorical.org
This new exhibit examines Camp Nitgedaiget (“no worries” in Yiddish), located two miles south of Beacon, where Jewish progressives and Communist sympathizers gathered each summer from 1922 into the early 1950s. The society is also open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Through Nov. 29.
SAT 26
Laureates & Friends
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Three local poets laureate and their friends — Ruth Danon, Juan Pablo Mobili, Mary Lou Buschi, Jordan Davis, Catherine Gonick and Mike Jurkovic — will share their work. Cost: $15
VISUAL ART
SAT 19
Upstate Art Weekend
upstateartweekend.org
The annual festival will include exhibits, talks and performances in 10 counties in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, including in Philipstown and Beacon. Also SUN 20, MON 21. See website for details and a map.
SAT 19
Works in Dialogue
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery
78 Trout Brook Road
ligenzamooregallery.com
Artists with work on display in Destination Earth will share their experiences. At 2 p.m. on SUN 20, Tony Moore will discuss his sculptures and paintings.
SAT 19
Margaret Inga Urías
BEACON
3 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
The artist will discuss her drawings and etched glass traces in Vanishing Hour.
SAT 19
Jennifer Lauren Smith | Andrew Brehm
BEACON
5 – 6:30 p.m. River Center
8 Long Dock Road | soonisnow.org
The Soon is Now artists-in-residence are showing their large-scale paintings, photographs and collages.
SAT 19
Line Load
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
This group show, which explores abstraction, will include works by Kerri Ammirata, Trudy Benson, Lauren Anaïs Hussey, Meg Lipke and Paola Oxoa. Through Aug. 16.
SAT 19
Afrofuturism and Beyond
BEACON
6 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com/kube
Algernon Miller, a painter, will discuss his work and the impact of Afrofuturism.
SUN 20
Every Rose
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Carol Benisatto, who lives in Putnam Valley, will share her paintings of female figures. Through Aug. 29.
MUSIC
SAT 19
L’Amore della Musica
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com
The woodwind quintet — Richard Paratley (flute), Simeon Loring (clarinet), Dorothy Darlington (oboe), Jonathan Watkins (bassoon) and Sigrun Kahl (horn) — will perform everything from classical masterworks to Romanian folk music to songs from the movies. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 19
Eternal Melodies
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band will honor heroism and the power of music to preserve memories. Free
SAT 19
The NightTimes
BEACON
8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.
industrialartsbrewing.com
The psych-garage band from Brooklyn will perform.
SAT 19
Dick Griffin Quartet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. St. Rita’s Music Room
85 Eliza St. | saintritasmusicroom.com
The trombonist and his band will perform at this new venue. Cost: $45
SAT 19
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will play rock hits from the era. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 20
Tony De Paolo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Enjoy music by the guitarist and singer while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock.
SUN 20
Secret Sounds of Lost Pond
PHILIPSTOWN
3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
David Rothenberg (clarinet), Daniel Kelly (keyboard), Michelle Shocked (vocals, mandolin) and Hamir Atwal (percussion) will make music based on the sounds of the animals and plants in the pond. Cost: $50
SUN 20
Duo Scorpio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Harpists Kathryn Andrews and Kristi Shade will perform commissioned works by Andy Akiho, Nico Muhly and Robert Paterson and compositions for two harps by Caroline Lizotte and Bernard Andrès. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 20
Rachael Sage & The Sequins
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band will play music from its upcoming release, Just Enough. Cost: $20
SUN 20
Guy Davis, Pete Muller and Cassandra Kubinski
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
As part of the Songwriters in the Round series, the musicians will play off each other’s harmonies. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
TUES 22
Samantha Crain | Kalyn Fay
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com
Crain, a two-time winner of the Native American Music Award, plays folk mixed with indie and country rock. Fay, a singer-songwriter, focuses on connecting personal and shared narratives. Cost: $22
THURS 24
Ryan Sheehan
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The guitarist will perform psychedelic soundscapes. Free
FRI 25
Super ’70s Rock Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Super Trans Am will perform hits by the Eagles, Boston, Orleans and other bands. Cost: $30 to $40
FRI 25
Paul Byrne & The Bleeders
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana band will perform music from its latest release, El Cortex, and Debbie Lan will play original songs. Cost: $20 food/drink minimum
SAT 26
We Will Rock You
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program at Aquinas Hall will include songs by the Beatles, Queen and ABBA, among others. Dancing and singing are encouraged. Cost: $55 to $80 ($35 seniors, students free)
SAT 26
Professor Louie & the Crowmatix
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The rock and Americana group will play music from its latest release, Crowin’ Around. Cost: $25
SAT 26
Benny Havens Band
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The group will celebrate summer with high-energy hits, from hip-hop to classic rock. Free
SAT 26
Hot Club of Cowtown
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The jazz and blues trio from Texas recently released Limelight, a collection of standards. Jenna Nichols will open with music from The Commuter. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 27
Jonathan Arcangel
BEACON
3 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The saxophonist and composer is part of the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. Free
SUN 27
Jake Xerxes Fussell
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The guitarist and folk singer will play music from his fifth album, When I’m Called. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall
1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. High School
101 Matteawan Road | beaconk12.gov
WED 23
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.