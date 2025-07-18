Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 19

Family Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

9:30 a.m. Fahnestock State Park

1088 Cold Spring Turnpike

cceputnamcounty.org

Master Gardeners will lead this family hike on a scenic loop at Pelton Pond. Registration required. Free

SAT 19

Garden Tour

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Historical Society

189 Montgomery St. | 845-561-2585

newburghhistoricalsociety.org

The tour begins at Crawford House and will include private and community gardens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 19

Summer Quarry Picnic

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Enjoy a bento box picnic while exploring the quarry sites. Cost: $75

SAT 26

Native Plants for Small Spaces

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Michael Hagen of the New York Botanical Garden will discuss how to plant rock gardens, containers, troughs and crevices. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Indigo Dyeing Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org/upaw-at-gac

As part of Upstate Art Weekend, Katrin Reifeiss will demonstrate how to use natural dye in the Japanese shibori method. Bring a textile to dye. Cost: $10 per item

SUN 20

Electric House Party

PHILIPSTOWN

4 p.m. Private home

climatesmartphilipstown.org

Climate Smart Philipstown will host this meet-and-greet with local homeowners who have made energy-efficient upgrades, including heat pumps, an induction stove and rooftop solar. Register online.

SAT 26

Bikes on the Farm

BEACON

9:15 a.m. Dummy Light

commongroundfarm.org

Join the Beacon Bicycle Coalition for a ride to Common Ground Farm in Wappingers Falls for a bike parade, a visit with the animals and to pick flowers and veggies.

SAT 26

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies shot. You’ll need a photo ID to prove Putnam County residency and a certificate of prior rabies vaccine.

SAT 26

Putnam County Fair

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

cceputnamcounty.org

Enjoy entertainment and exhibits, along with food trucks, animals and pony rides. The 4-H youth will showcase their projects. Also SUN 27. Free

SAT 26

Chapel Rededication

CARMEL

Noon. Whipple-Feeley Chapel

200 Gipsy Trail Road

The event will honor Karl Rohde, Ed Cooke, Peter Allegretta, Erik Aguirre and the late Denis Castelli for their civic contributions, and Miss New York, Marizza Delgado, will cut the ribbon.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 19

Bedroom Farce

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Witness the “unraveling of couples, covers and common sense” at this reading of a play by Alan Ayckbourn. Also SAT 26. Cost: $25

SAT 19

The Comedy of Errors

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also MON 21, WED 23, FRI 25, SUN 27. Cost: $10 to $100

SUN 20

The Matchmaker

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also THURS 24, SAT 26. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 26

Lips Together, Teeth Apart

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.

845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org

See the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)

SAT 19

Taking Venice

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The Cinema in Piazza series returns with this 2023 documentary about a scheme to get Robert Rauschenberg the top prize at the 1964 Venice Biennale. Cost: $20

SUN 20

The Garden of the Finzi-Continis

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

The Cinema in Piazza series continues with this drama, which won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel by George Bassani, it follows a wealthy Jewish family living in Italy just before and during World War II. Cost: $20





WED 23

The Little Rascals

BEACON

8 p.m. South Avenue Park

South Ave. | facebook.com/BeaconRec

Watch the 1994 comedy about a group of kids and their mischief, based on the classic Our Gang series.





SAT 24

There Are NO Black Shakers

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com

This contemporary folk opera, written and directed by Jean-Marc Superville Sovak, tells the story of Prime Lane, a free Black man who joined the Shaker Society. Cost $25

FRI 25

Robert Burns Supper

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The dinner and celebration of Scottish heritage will feature a traditional menu, silent auction and entertainment. Cost: $195

SAT 26

Carrie

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1976 horror film about a bullied teen (Sissy Spacek) who uses her telekinetic powers to get revenge on classmates. Free

KIDS & FAMILY



SAT 19

Mastodons, Cavemen and Bears — Oh My!

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will present an interactive Ice Age show that includes a dig for bones.

WED 23

Nature Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Create art using twigs, leaves, stones and other naturally sourced materials.

THURS 24

Adventure of the Missing Color

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Science Heroes will lead hands-on experiments for children ages 5 to 12. Registration required.

THURS 24

Music Man Jr.

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

The Depot Kids will present the classic musical about a salesman who tries to con residents in a small town and ends up finding love. Also FRI 25, SAT 26. Cost: $12





FRI 25

Ice Tie Dye

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades six and higher are invited to bring a T-shirt or other item to dye using a new technique. Registration required.

FRI 25

Spa Night

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

This after-hours event for teens and tweens will feature pampering activities. Registration required.

SAT 26

Nutty Scientists

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 5 to 12 can take a sensory adventure to help Merlin the Wizard with experiments.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 22

The High Road

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tommy Zurhellen, the Democratic candidate for Dutchess County executive in 2023, will discuss his book about running for elected office on a platform of kindness. He is known for walking across the U.S. to raise awareness about homelessness and suicide among veterans.



TUES 22

Beacon’s Historic District

BEACON

7 p.m. Elks Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

beaconhistorical.org

Mayor Lee Kyriacou will speak at the Beacon Historical Society’s monthly meeting about historic preservation in the city.

SAT 26

A Vanished Utopia

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Historical Society

61 Leonard St.

beaconhistorical.org

This new exhibit examines Camp Nitgedaiget (“no worries” in Yiddish), located two miles south of Beacon, where Jewish progressives and Communist sympathizers gathered each summer from 1922 into the early 1950s. The society is also open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Through Nov. 29.



SAT 26

Laureates & Friends

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Three local poets laureate and their friends — Ruth Danon, Juan Pablo Mobili, Mary Lou Buschi, Jordan Davis, Catherine Gonick and Mike Jurkovic — will share their work. Cost: $15

VISUAL ART

SAT 19

Upstate Art Weekend

upstateartweekend.org

The annual festival will include exhibits, talks and performances in 10 counties in the Catskills and Hudson Valley, including in Philipstown and Beacon. Also SUN 20, MON 21. See website for details and a map.

SAT 19

Works in Dialogue

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Ligenza Moore Gallery

78 Trout Brook Road

ligenzamooregallery.com

Artists with work on display in Destination Earth will share their experiences. At 2 p.m. on SUN 20, Tony Moore will discuss his sculptures and paintings.

SAT 19

Margaret Inga Urías

BEACON

3 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

The artist will discuss her drawings and etched glass traces in Vanishing Hour.

SAT 19

Jennifer Lauren Smith | Andrew Brehm

BEACON

5 – 6:30 p.m. River Center

8 Long Dock Road | soonisnow.org

The Soon is Now artists-in-residence are showing their large-scale paintings, photographs and collages.

SAT 19

Line Load

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

This group show, which explores abstraction, will include works by Kerri Ammirata, Trudy Benson, Lauren Anaïs Hussey, Meg Lipke and Paola Oxoa. Through Aug. 16.

SAT 19

Afrofuturism and Beyond

BEACON

6 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave. | ecfa.com/kube

Algernon Miller, a painter, will discuss his work and the impact of Afrofuturism.

SUN 20

Every Rose

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Carol Benisatto, who lives in Putnam Valley, will share her paintings of female figures. Through Aug. 29.

MUSIC

SAT 19

L’Amore della Musica

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | musicatstmarys.com

The woodwind quintet — Richard Paratley (flute), Simeon Loring (clarinet), Dorothy Darlington (oboe), Jonathan Watkins (bassoon) and Sigrun Kahl (horn) — will perform everything from classical masterworks to Romanian folk music to songs from the movies. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 19

Eternal Melodies

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band will honor heroism and the power of music to preserve memories. Free

SAT 19

The NightTimes

BEACON

8 p.m. Industrial Arts | 511 Fishkill Ave.

industrialartsbrewing.com

The psych-garage band from Brooklyn will perform.

SAT 19

Dick Griffin Quartet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. St. Rita’s Music Room

85 Eliza St. | saintritasmusicroom.com

The trombonist and his band will perform at this new venue. Cost: $45





SAT 19

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will play rock hits from the era. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 20

Tony De Paolo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Bannerman Island

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Enjoy music by the guitarist and singer while taking a self-guided tour of the island. Boats leave the Beacon dock.

SUN 20

Secret Sounds of Lost Pond

PHILIPSTOWN

3 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

David Rothenberg (clarinet), Daniel Kelly (keyboard), Michelle Shocked (vocals, mandolin) and Hamir Atwal (percussion) will make music based on the sounds of the animals and plants in the pond. Cost: $50

SUN 20

Duo Scorpio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Harpists Kathryn Andrews and Kristi Shade will perform commissioned works by Andy Akiho, Nico Muhly and Robert Paterson and compositions for two harps by Caroline Lizotte and Bernard Andrès. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 20

Rachael Sage & The Sequins

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band will play music from its upcoming release, Just Enough. Cost: $20

SUN 20

Guy Davis, Pete Muller and Cassandra Kubinski

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

As part of the Songwriters in the Round series, the musicians will play off each other’s harmonies. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

TUES 22

Samantha Crain | Kalyn Fay

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | theyardbeacon.com

Crain, a two-time winner of the Native American Music Award, plays folk mixed with indie and country rock. Fay, a singer-songwriter, focuses on connecting personal and shared narratives. Cost: $22

THURS 24

Ryan Sheehan

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The guitarist will perform psychedelic soundscapes. Free

FRI 25

Super ’70s Rock Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Super Trans Am will perform hits by the Eagles, Boston, Orleans and other bands. Cost: $30 to $40

FRI 25

Paul Byrne & The Bleeders

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana band will perform music from its latest release, El Cortex, and Debbie Lan will play original songs. Cost: $20 food/drink minimum

SAT 26

We Will Rock You

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program at Aquinas Hall will include songs by the Beatles, Queen and ABBA, among others. Dancing and singing are encouraged. Cost: $55 to $80 ($35 seniors, students free)

SAT 26

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The rock and Americana group will play music from its latest release, Crowin’ Around. Cost: $25

SAT 26

Benny Havens Band

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The group will celebrate summer with high-energy hits, from hip-hop to classic rock. Free

SAT 26

Hot Club of Cowtown

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The jazz and blues trio from Texas recently released Limelight, a collection of standards. Jenna Nichols will open with music from The Commuter. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 27

Jonathan Arcangel

BEACON

3 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The saxophonist and composer is part of the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. Free

SUN 27

Jake Xerxes Fussell

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The guitarist and folk singer will play music from his fifth album, When I’m Called. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

