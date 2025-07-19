Matthew “Matty” B. Hutchins, aka “Buttermilk Jack,” passed away on June 29, 2025. He was 51 years old.

Born on June 18, 1974, in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of Kelly Austin and the late Charles Hutchins. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Bridget Kenny, and loving father to his stepchildren, Quinn Baumann and Luke Baumann. Those who knew him best, knew him as a poet, a painter, a musician, a storyteller, a dreamer, a collector of oddities, a mischief-maker and a seeker of all those hidden tastes, spaces and spectacles. He was our rabble-rouser, a crazy dancer, the heart of every group and the first to point out the absurdity of himself and it all. He has gone off adventuring again, hopefully looking for trouble at the source.

Matty was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and quickly made his mark on the Hudson Valley food scene. When he brought his unique, approachable, farm-to-table cooking to Beacon, at the Hop, it soon sparked a culinary and cultural renaissance in the area. His talent and vision shaped many beloved local spots, including The Birdsall House, Mama Roux, Dogwood, Quinn’s, The Beacon Hotel and Untouchable. Most recently, Matty was the chef at Hudson Valley Brewery, where he continued his passion for cooking and bringing people together through his food.

Although he was best known for his work in the kitchen, Matty was also a gifted musician, a giant music fan and an incredible performer. He played in several Band Camp cover bands with Beacon Music Factory, hosted an Electronic Music night at Quinn’s under the name “Space Biscuits” and performed in the metal cover band Maximum Satan, along with his friends. His deep love for music was woven into everything he did and left a lasting impression on those he encountered.

Matt is survived by his wife, Bridget Kenny; his stepchildren, Quinn Baumann and Luke Baumann; his mother, Kelly Austin; his sister, Vivian Ward and her husband, Carl; his twin brother, Adam Hutchins and brothers, Jacob Hutchins and Christopher Hutchins; and his nine nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his unique and special life on Sunday, Aug. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hudson Valley Brewery, 7 East Main St., Beacon. To send a personal condolence, please visit riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.