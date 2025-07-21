Also, new trustee to be appointed

The Village of Cold Spring will soon be looking for a new clerk-treasurer. In a July 10 email to Mayor Kathleen Foley and the trustees, Gregory Henson, who has held the position since May 2024, resigned on July 18.

Henson had succeeded Jeff Vidakovich, who retired.

In an email to The Current, Foley described Henson’s departure as “amicable,” saying he moved on to a “new professional opportunity.”

The board, at its Wednesday (July 23) meeting, is expected to appoint Deputy Clerk Kelly Pologe as interim clerk-treasurer.

Foley also will fill the trustee seat vacated last week by Eliza Starbuck, who resigned on July 16. The term will expire Dec. 1.

John “Tony” Bardes and Andrew Hall will appear on the November ballot unopposed to fill the seats held by Starbuck and Aaron Freimark, who did not seek re-election. Foley is also running unopposed for mayor.

Michael Turton has been a reporter with The Current since its founding, after working in the same capacity at the Putnam County News & Recorder. Turton spent 20 years as community relations supervisor for the Essex Region Conservation Authority in Ontario before his move in 1998 to Philipstown, where he handled similar duties at Glynwood Farm and The Hastings Center. The Cold Spring resident holds degrees in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, in education from the University of Windsor and in communication arts from St. Clair College.

