Also, new trustee to be appointed

The Village of Cold Spring will soon be looking for a new clerk-treasurer. In a July 10 email to Mayor Kathleen Foley and the trustees, Gregory Henson, who has held the position since May 2024, resigned on July 18.

Henson had succeeded Jeff Vidakovich, who retired.

In an email to The Current, Foley described Henson’s departure as “amicable,” saying he moved on to a “new professional opportunity.”

The board, at its Wednesday (July 23) meeting, is expected to appoint Deputy Clerk Kelly Pologe as interim clerk-treasurer.

Foley also will fill the trustee seat vacated last week by Eliza Starbuck, who resigned on July 16. The term will expire Dec. 1.

John “Tony” Bardes and Andrew Hall will appear on the November ballot unopposed to fill the seats held by Starbuck and Aaron Freimark, who did not seek re-election. Foley is also running unopposed for mayor.