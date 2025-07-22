Investigation turned over to state police

A retired Beacon police officer has been arrested and is being held without bail after a fatal shooting on Monday (July 21) night.

According to the New York State Police, Edison Irizarry, 52, of Beacon, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. and charged with murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies. He is being held without bail. The victim was not identified. Irizarry pleaded not guilty to all three charges during a Beacon City Court appearance on July 22 and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.

A July 2021 Facebook post by the Beacon police officers’ union congratulated Irizarry on his recent retirement from the city’s Police Department. Irizarry, a Marine veteran, served as an officer at Beacon for 17 years, according to the post. During his time with the Beacon force, he worked as a field training officer and detective.

Beacon Police Chief Tom Figlia said in a news release on early Tuesday that officers received a call Monday night from an individual reporting that he had shot his roommate on Rombout Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, “it was determined that one of the individuals involved was a retired Beacon police officer,” the release said.

Without naming Irizarry, the release said that the individual was “immediately detained and, in order to maintain the highest integrity, the entire investigation was turned over to the New York State Police.”

The Beacon department will cooperate “fully and completely” with the investigation, Figlia said.