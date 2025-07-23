Brian Bartosh (1955-2025)

Brian Alan Bartosh, 70, died of leukemia on July 19 at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born Jan. 27, 1955, in Manhattan, the son of John and Isabel (Marschall) Bartosh. He moved to the Hudson Valley in 1980 and spent 33 years as a mechanic and quality control manager with Curry Honda in Yorktown.

In his free time, Brian enjoyed outdoor activities, including camping with his family, nature walks and boating on the Hudson River. He could often be found working on home improvements, fixing up his cars and motorcycle or teaching himself to play the guitar. He was a caring family man, and especially loved spending time with his grandson.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Eileen (McDermott) Bartosh; his children, Larisa Sigalas (Scott) of Clintondale and Christopher Bartosh (Emilie Perry) of Beacon; his grandson, Jack Sigalas; and his siblings, John Bartosh (Kathy McDonnell) and Dawn Strand. Along with his parents, his brother-in-law, Billy Strand, died earlier.

The family will be having a private service on July 25. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Yvonne Herring (1975-2025)

Yvonne Michelle Herring, 49, of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Beacon, died July 10.

She was born Aug. 14, 1975, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Leatrice Carter (Nicholas Huggins) and Danny Hammond. After graduating from Beacon High School, she worked at as a certified nursing assistant and at Direct Buy, where she was top three in sales in the nation. Yvonne loved music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Phillip Herring; her son, Jadin Herring; her stepson, Jahrise Herring (Lauren); her five grandchildren; her aunt, Priscilla Thompson; her goddaughter, Mahogany Johnson; her half-brother, Ronald Hammond; and her half-sister, Diana Hammond.

A Celebration of Life is planned for around her birthday, Aug. 14.

Gary Lail (1947-2025)

Gary A. Lail died July 20.

He was born March 10, 1947, in New York City, the son of Fred and Delia (Riccardi) Lail, and raised in East Northport, on Long Island. He served in the U.S Navy from 1964 to 1968 and was on the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier as a boatswain mate.

Gary was a member of the United States Brotherhood of Union Carpenter Local 926 for 40 years. During this time, he served as a delegate and shop steward. Gary was a friend of Bill W. for nearly 40 years and helped hundreds with their sobriety. He always felt his greatest accomplishment besides his family was the beautiful log home he built in Beacon Hills.

In 1969 he married Myra Warren and they a son, Gary Lail Jr. (Lori). In 1981 he married Lesley Borhand and they had three children: Jeffrey Lail, Ryan Lail (Caitlin) and Caitlyn Lail. On Aug. 3, 2014, he married Carmela Walden and became a good friend to her sons: Jason Walden (Michele), Josef Walden (Kristal) of Beacon and Justin Walden (Megan) of Beacon and “PopPop” to her grandchildren: Nathanyel, Gillian and Myles Walden.

He is also survived by his two grandsons, Zachary Lail and Pheonix Davila; his brother, Bruce Lail (Linda); and his nephews, Jason and Jeremy.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday (July 24) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church on July 25 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), American Parkinson’s Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org).