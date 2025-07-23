Beacon, Fareground receive funds

Dutchess County on Tuesday (July 22) announced nearly $2 million in grants for 19 projects through its Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The City of Beacon will receive $167,677 to replace 560 linear feet of sidewalks along Wolcott Avenue with 5-foot wide monolithic concrete to create a path that is complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act between South Avenue and the entrance to Forrestal Heights.

In addition, Fareground will receive $14,250 to provide monthly grocery delivery to food-insecure and accessibility-challenged seniors in southern Dutchess County.

In related news, the Field Hall Foundation, based in Cortlandt Manor, awarded $10,000 to St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon for its food pantry and $25,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County for home-repair services for low-income seniors in neighboring Putnam County.