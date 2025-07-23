Most recently at ArtsRock
Hudson Valley Shakespeare on Tuesday (July 22) announced that it has hired Laura Steinberger as director of finance.
Most recently, Steinberger served as managing director at ArtsRock in Rockland County and is a former chief operating officer at the Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation in Valhalla. She holds an MBA in Finance and a bachelor’s degree in art history and French from Columbia University.
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.