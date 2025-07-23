Most recently at ArtsRock

Hudson Valley Shakespeare on Tuesday (July 22) announced that it has hired Laura Steinberger as director of finance.

Laura Steinberger
Laura Steinberger

Most recently, Steinberger served as managing director at ArtsRock in Rockland County and is a former chief operating officer at the Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation in Valhalla. She holds an MBA in Finance and a bachelor’s degree in art history and French from Columbia University.

Related stories:

Lawler Not Running for Governor

Clerk-Treasurer Resigns in Cold Spring

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments