Police say he was intoxicated, crossed line

A Beacon man was charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence following a four-car crash that left a South Salem woman with serious injuries.

Emergency responders were called to Route 9 in the Town of Fishkill just north of the Putnam County line on Wednesday (July 23) at about 9:20 p.m. following the crash. The New York State Police said a 2000 Chevrolet 2500 pickup operated by Timothy C. Henion, 33, of Beacon, was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck three vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle was not injured, and three teenagers in the third vehicle were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. However, a 61-year-old woman driving the second vehicle, a Mini Cooper, had to be extracted and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. She was not identified.

Henion was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the state police, he was charged with felony vehicular assault in the second degree, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and misdemeanor DWI. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Town of Fishkill Court.