Lawrence Grella, 60, a lifelong Beacon resident, died July 21.

He was born on Nov. 25, 1964, the son of Diana Frank. He grew up in Beacon, attending St. Joachim’s School and Beacon High School. After graduation, Larry remained in Beacon, where he and his wife, Teresa, raised their two sons. He retired from Metro-North Railroad in 2020 after 32 years.

Nothing in this world brought Larry as much pride and joy as being a husband and a father, his family said. Aside from husband and father, there was no term more endearing to Larry’s ears than “coach.” When Larry wasn’t encouraging takedowns from the corner of a wrestling mat for the Bulldogs, you could find him perched on his bike along the outfield fence at Memorial Park.

His favorite activities included hiking Mount Beacon, walking along the Hudson, bike rides, golf, chess, swimming, yard games and countless hours of playing sports with his sons.

As his sons grew into adults, Larry channeled his energy into a life rooted in health, mindfulness and inner peace. A devoted yogi, he spent the last decade deepening his spiritual practice and finding joy in the quiet rhythm of breath and movement. Whether he was perfecting his swing on the back nine or cruising through Beacon on his bike, he was always in motion and always at peace.

Throughout their 34 years of marriage, he and Teresa enjoyed the little things that life offers: family dinners, beach vacations, pool parties, morning coffee on the porch, games, and puzzles.

Along with his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons, Vincent Grella (Cori-Bianca) and Andrew Grella (Margot); his sisters, Linda Goff (Edward), Phyllis Grella, Karen McGannon (Dennis), Melissa Murray and Amanda Frank; his mother-in-law, Helen White; and in-laws Michael White (Ginny), Patrick White (Karen), Robert White, Sandra Torregrossa (Ed) and Daniel White (Catherine). His stepfather, Lionel Frank Jr., died earlier.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday (July 28) at 1 p.m. at the Southern Dutchess Golf Course in Beacon (one of Larry’s favorite places). Memorial donations may be made to the Beacon High School varsity wrestling team with checks made out to the Beacon City School District, 10 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508.