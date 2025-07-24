Trustees discuss Pearl Street, Gatehouse Road

At its meeting on July 17, the Nelsonville Village Board discussed parking on Pearl Street.

The narrow road has parking on both sides, which makes it challenging to make the turn to or from Main Street/Route 301, especially when vehicles park close to the stop sign.

The board discussed limiting parking to one side and banning parking within 20 to 30 feet of the stop sign. No action was taken.

In other business…

The board reappointed Brant Thomas and Ethan Timm to the Planning Board. The other members are Dove Pedlosky, David Herman and Dennis Meekins.

Mayor Chris Winward said she and other elected officials from Philipstown had met with representatives of the state Department of Transportation to request improvements to the sidewalk along Route 9D from Main Street to the Washburn Trail, which ends abruptly. “We made some headway,” she said. “But the state’s not offering to dish out funds in the short term to make that improvement, unfortunately.”

Residents of Gatehouse Road asked the board to consider having the village take it over to provide maintenance and plowing. Although the road is private, it is popular with both drivers and pedestrians to access the Nelsonville Trail & Nature Preserve. Trustee Alan Potts suggested that Gatehouse residents create a homeowners’ association. “You guys are going to have a bigger voice if you had an HOA, just so you can stand together and everybody knows that everyone’s on the same page,” he said.