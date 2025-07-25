EV WHEELS — Using state grants, the City of Beacon will this year and in 2026 purchase six electric vehicles, including a 2025 Chevrolet Blazer for Police Chief Tom Figlia. The Blazer has “impressive pickup” and “smooth acceleration,” the chief said, but EV range will need to improve before the department converts every vehicle. A case in point: Detectives recently drove upstate for an investigation. Had they driven an electric car, the trip would have taken two to three hours longer with standard recharging, Figlia said. (Photos by Jeff Simms)

FIRST SCHOLARSHIP — The Cold Spring Fire Co. awarded the first George Stevenson Scholarship for Arts and Service this month to Oliver Petkus, a 2025 Haldane graduate who will study jazz drum at SUNY New Paltz. The company raised the money for the ongoing annual scholarship from a sale of Stevenson’s artwork that brought in more than $10,000. From left: Bob Nobile, Petkus, Lillian Moser and Matt Woods. (Photo provided)

NEW AMBULANCE — State Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson joined members of the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps on Tuesday (July 22) to celebrate the purchase of an ambulance with $250,000 he secured. (Photo provided)