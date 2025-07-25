Baby and Dog

This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Patty Brenner of Philipstown shared this photo of her granddaughter, Emerson, with Knockwurst. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it for consideration to [email protected].

Emerson

See more Babies and Dogs.

Related stories:

Local School Funding at Risk Under Federal Review

Students Must Store Phones

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments