Issues stop-work order for Eliza Street condos

The Beacon Building Department has issued a stop-work order for the long-delayed Mews at Beacon, a nine-condominium development at 53 Eliza St.

The project was approved by the Planning Board in 2019 to feature loft-like condos in three buildings around a landscaped courtyard. A lender, Insula Capital Group, sued developer Qele “Charlie” Qelaj in February, alleging that he had failed to repay loans of more than $4.6 million.

City Administrator Chris White said this week that Qelaj is “significantly in arrears” with property taxes owed to the city. The building permit expired on Jan. 18, White said, and “we can’t issue any extensions or new permits” until the taxes are paid. The stop-work order was issued April 22 because the permit had expired, the city said.

One of the principals of 53 Eliza Street LLC, who said he would comment only if he was not identified, said the stop-work order was issued after a neighbor complained about construction debris that has since been cleaned up. “We are approved to complete installation with the remaining windows to Building 1,” which will be done this week, he said, adding that 53 Eliza Street LLC is working on an agreement with the city to pay the overdue taxes.

The unfinished development was recently on the market for $6.4 million, although the public online listings have been removed.

Earlier this year, a person who identified himself as Stephen Gadsden of Warren, New Jersey, filed complaints with Google and Cloudflare against The Current, claiming an article posted in February about the Insula Capital lawsuit was a “copyright violation” and demanding that it be blocked or removed. In May, Michael Martin, who said he was a family friend, emailed a request to remove the article or Qelaj’s name. He denied that the developer was behind the takedown requests.

416-420 Main St.

The City Council on Monday (July 21) approved a six-month extension of the special-use permit approved in 2021 for 416-420 Main St., a four-story building at the corner of Schenck Avenue.

The council approved six-month extensions in February and July 2024. The site, which includes Kitchen & Coffee, The Wild Kitchen & Bar, commercial office space, public green space and a fourth-floor apartment, was issued a temporary certificate of occupancy in March.

A city attorney said Monday that the developer is addressing “final remaining matters” before the certificate of occupancy can be issued.

340 Main St.

The council on Monday approved a five-year agreement with BH Beacon LLC, the owner of 340 Main St., to use 220 square feet (one space) in the municipal Eliza Street parking lot to erect an enclosure for a dumpster. The city will receive $2,400 annually, which it will use for parking lot maintenance citywide.