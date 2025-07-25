Beacon street renovation project nearly complete

Beacon officials expect the $9 million rehabilitation of Fishkill/Teller Avenue to be substantially complete by the end of September. The project — the planning and initial funding for which date to 2001 — was delayed after 20 percent of the sidewalks installed in the fall, from the intersection of Teller and Wolcott avenues to Fishkill and Blackburn avenues, began to chip.

Testing determined that the composition of the concrete used by the contractor did not meet state standards. As a result, the contractor has removed and is replacing the faulty segments at no cost. Once replaced, the sidewalks will be sealed to protect them from salt applied to melt ice. The milling and paving of the nearly mile-long stretch of road is expected to begin the week of Aug. 11.

The intersection of Fishkill Avenue and Main Street has been widened. In the background, drainage structures are being replaced.

This segment of sidewalk is being replaced on Fishkill Avenue near the Beacon Hebrew Alliance.

Two pedestrian crosswalks near Ron's Ice Cream will be elevated for better visibility.

Milling and paving of this segment of Fishkill Avenue should be complete by Nov. 30, after aging water and sewer mains are replaced.

A section of sidewalk along Fishkill Avenue is being replaced after a contractor used substandard concrete.

The intersection of Fishkill and Main Street has been widened to provide more clearance for turning trucks. Drainage structures at the intersection are being replaced, and the crosswalk will be extended. After paving, two crosswalks in the high-traffic area near Ron’s Ice Cream will be elevated to provide better visibility.

City crews are also replacing water and sewer pipes further north on Fishkill Avenue. The milling and paving of that section, from Blackburn to Prospect Street, should be finished by Nov. 30. If the budget allows, the city hopes to extend its sidewalk replacement to Mill Street.