District needs committee members

The Garrison Union Free School District is looking for volunteers to serve on its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee for the 2025-26 school year.

The committee supports the priorities and goals established by the Anti-Racism and Equity Task Force and meets with administrators and the school board.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 29. Send a letter and resume to Dusti Callo, District Clerk, GUFS, 1100 Route 9D, P.O. Box 193, Garrison, NY 10524 or by email to [email protected].