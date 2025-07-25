Andrew Hall appointed as interim trustee

After the Cold Spring Village Board accepted Trustee Eliza Starbuck’s resignation at its Wednesday (July 23) meeting, Mayor Kathleen Foley appointed Andrew Hall to fill the vacant seat until the term ends on Dec. 1.

Hall and John “Tony” Bardes will appear on the November ballot unopposed to fill the seats held by Starbuck and Aaron Freimark, who did not seek re-election. Foley is also running unopposed for mayor.

Before appointing Hall, Foley described Starbuck as “a workhorse,” especially during the trustee’s first term, underlining “the huge amount of hours” she spent developing the paid parking program.

Foley added she was sorry that “our board did not operate as smoothly as it might have” during Starbuck’s second term, a period sometimes marked by tense exchanges between the mayor, Starbuck and Freimark.

After Hall was sworn in and took his seat, he said he sees his role in part as “an explainer and a communicator.” Even when there are differences among board members, “there can at least be a shared and respectful mutual understanding,” he said.

In other business …

■ Foley appointed Deputy Clerk Kelly Pologe as interim clerk-treasurer to succeed Greg Henson, who resigned July 18. He had held the position since May 2024. In an email to The Current, Foley described Henson’s departure as “amicable,” adding that he had moved on to a “new professional opportunity.”

■ The board hired Theresa Crawley, the former Philipstown deputy clerk, as a part-time village clerk for 40 days.

■ The board accepted audits of the Justice Court conducted by trustees Laura Bozzi and Tweeps Phillips Woods for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

■ The board renewed the village’s general liability insurance, which has an annual premium of $126,745.

■ The board approved a request from the Spring Brook Condominium Association to waive a $778 late fee on a water bill. Foley said it wasn’t a request that the village would usually consider, but noted that the association had agreed to an easement for the Fair Street drainage project and incurred legal fees in doing so. “They really helped us in a bind,” she said.

■ The board is considering a request from Bonnie Charm Inc. to shoot fashion photos in the village on Aug. 5.

■ A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13 regarding revisions to the Village Code by repealing Chapter 93 on recycling; revising Chapter 59 on littering; adopting Chapter 58 on garbage, recycling and yard-waste collection; and repealing and replacing Chapter 27 on the Recreation Commission. The proposed revisions are posted here.

■ During the July 23 meeting, the board went into closed session for a discussion of “information relating to current/future police investigation.”