A dozen intrepid souls hiked a mile up the Manitoga trails in Philipstown on July 20 to listen to Lost Pond. David Rothenberg (clarinet, wood flutes, devices) lowered a microphone into the water and he and three other musicians — Michelle Shocked (electric mandolin), Daniel Kelly (keyboards, melodica) and Hamir Atwal (percussion, including a ball of wine corks and a ball of empty tuna fish cans brushed against a snare drum) — improvised around the sounds emitted.

Towards the end of the concert, in keeping with musicians keenly attuned to the sounds of nature around them, a coyote was heard yowling somewhere in the distance and each musician played off the yowling with their instrument or their own responsive yowl.

Related stories:

Garden Party

Start Reading Now

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Corsair was named the 2023 Photographer of the Year by the New York Press Association. Location: Philipstown. Languages: English. Area of expertise: Photography

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments