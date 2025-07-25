A dozen intrepid souls hiked a mile up the Manitoga trails in Philipstown on July 20 to listen to Lost Pond. David Rothenberg (clarinet, wood flutes, devices) lowered a microphone into the water and he and three other musicians — Michelle Shocked (electric mandolin), Daniel Kelly (keyboards, melodica) and Hamir Atwal (percussion, including a ball of wine corks and a ball of empty tuna fish cans brushed against a snare drum) — improvised around the sounds emitted.

Towards the end of the concert, in keeping with musicians keenly attuned to the sounds of nature around them, a coyote was heard yowling somewhere in the distance and each musician played off the yowling with their instrument or their own responsive yowl.



























