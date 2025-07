August book club selections

Lit Book Club

TUES 5, 7 P.M.

The Extinction of Irena Rey, by Jennifer Croft

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Cookbook Book Club

THURS 7, 6:30 P.M.

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 7, 7 P.M.

Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters: A Novel, by Jennifer Chiaverini

Lincoln Depot Museum, Peekskill

Email [email protected].

Fantasy Book Club

TUES 12, 7 P.M.

The Will of the Many, by James Islington

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Sci-Fi Book Club

TUES 19, 7 P.M.

The Fall of Hyperion, by Dan Simmons

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Wednesday Book Club

WED 20, 2 P.M.

Lion Women of Tehran, by Marjan Kamali

Howland Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

In Comparison Book Club

WED 20, 7 P.M.

Mrs Dalloway, by Virginia Woolf

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, by Jonathan Safran Foer

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Page-to-Screen Book Club

THURS 21, 3 P.M.

A Man Called Ove, by Fredrik Backman

Desmond-Fish Library, Garrison

Register at desmondfishlibrary.org/events.

Feel Good Book Club

THURS 21, 7 P.M.

The Guncle, by Steven Rowley

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 25, 7 P.M.

Olga Dies Dreaming, by Xochitl Gonzalez

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Mystery Book Club

THURS 28, 7 P.M.

The Fury, by Alex Michaelides

Stanza Books, Beacon

Register at stanzabooks.com/book-clubs.