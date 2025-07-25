Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 26
Native Plants for Small Spaces
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane
845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org
Michael Hagen of the New York Botanical Garden will discuss how to plant rock gardens, containers, troughs and crevices. Cost: $20 ($15 members)
SAT 2
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7 a.m. Sunken Mine Road
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The group will look for warblers and flycatchers during this guided hike. Meet at the intersection with Dennytown Road. Free
SUN 3
Garden Tours
BEACON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Learn about the restored historic garden and the people who created it. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 6 and younger)
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Bikes on the Farm
BEACON
9:15 a.m. Dummy Light
commongroundfarm.org
Join the Beacon Bicycle Coalition for a ride to Common Ground Farm in Wappingers Falls for a bike parade, a visit with the animals and to pick flowers and veggies.
SAT 26
Rabies Vaccination Clinic
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies shot. You’ll need a photo ID to prove Putnam County residency and a certificate of prior rabies vaccine if you have it.
SAT 26
Putnam County Fair
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail Road
cceputnamcounty.org
Enjoy entertainment and exhibits, along with food trucks and pony rides. The 4-H youth will showcase their projects. Also SUN 27. Free
SAT 26
Chapel Rededication
CARMEL
Noon. Whipple-Feeley Chapel
200 Gipsy Trail Road
The event will honor Karl Rohde, Ed Cooke, Peter Allegretta, Erik Aguirre and the late Denis Castelli for their civic contributions, and Miss New York, Marizza Delgado, will cut the ribbon.
THURS 31
Mosaic Community Project
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Ellen Dinerman will lead this first workshop on designing a collaborative mosaic that represents the community.
SAT 2
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Dozens of artisans and artists will showcase their work. There will also be music and food.
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
New Abstractions
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi | 121 Main St.
busterlevigallery.com
The gallery will display new works by Rick Brazill. Through Aug. 31.
SUN 3
Timeless Beauty
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Riverview
45 Fair St. | riverdining.com
Ron Hershey’s photographs of Morocco from a 2024 trip will be on view and the artist will be available to talk about his work.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 26
Nutty Scientists
BEACON
11 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 5 to 12 can take a sensory adventure to help Merlin the Wizard with experiments.
SAT 26
Music Man Jr.
GARRISON
4:30 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
The Depot Kids will present the classic musical about a salesman who tries to con residents in a small town and ends up finding love. Cost: $12
TUES 29
Nature Photography
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Little Stony Point
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
On this hike organized by the Butterfield Library, students in grades 6 and higher will learn how to take nature photos. Registration required.
THURS 31
Waffle & Friends
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Up in Arms Puppet Company will stage a 30-minute puppet variety show for children in preschool and older.
FRI 1
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children are invited to watch the 2023 animated film.
SAT 2
Children’s Book Fest
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com
Authors will host story times and activities at this inaugural Stanza Books event. At 2 p.m. Claribel Ortega will read from the latest installment of Witchlings and at 3 p.m. Paul Tremblay and Dan Poblocki will launch their new books, Another and My Brother’s Butt is Haunted.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
Bedroom Farce
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Witness the “unraveling of couples, covers and common sense” at this reading of a play by Alan Ayckbourn. Cost: $25
SAT 26
The Matchmaker
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also MON 28, WED 30, FRI 1, SUN 3. Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 26
Lips Together, Teeth Apart
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.
845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org
See the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)
SAT 26
Carrie
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1976 horror film about a bullied teen (Sissy Spacek) who uses her telekinetic powers to get revenge on classmates. Free
SUN 27
The Comedy of Errors
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also THURS 31, SAT 2. Cost: $10 to $100
WED 30
Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
BEACON
8 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
Watch the 1985 film about a cross-country journey to recover Pee Wee’s beloved bike.
THURS 31
Curtains
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
The Depot Teens will perform the musical comedy about sorting through the suspects to discover who did it. Also FRI 1, SAT 2, SUN 3. Cost: $12
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
A Vanished Utopia
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
This new exhibit examines Camp Nitgedaiget (“no worries” in Yiddish), located two miles south of Beacon, where Jewish progressives and Communist sympathizers gathered each summer from 1922 into the early 1950s. The society is also open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Through Nov. 29.
SAT 26
Laureates & Friends
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Three local poets laureate and their friends — Ruth Danon, Juan Pablo Mobili, Mary Lou Buschi, Jordan Davis, Catherine Gonick and Mike Jurkovic — will share their work. Cost: $15
TUES 29
Saving Energy, Saving Dollars
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sean Seary, the energy advisor for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County, will share resources and information about home energy use.
FRI 1
Craft & Care Preservation
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
At this workshop, homeowners and designers can learn restoration and preservation techniques based on the Boscobel staff’s experience caring for the historic house. A hardhat tour is available at 4 p.m. Cost: $175 ($35 tour only)
SAT 2
The Aviator and the Showman
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com/events/aviator
Laurie Gwen Shapiro will read from and discuss her new book about Amelia Earhart and Earhart’s husband, George Putnam (below). Cost: $5 ($35 with book)
MUSIC
SAT 26
We Will Rock You
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program at Aquinas Hall will include songs by the Beatles, Queen and ABBA, among others. Dancing and singing are encouraged. Cost: $55 to $80 ($35 seniors, students free)
SAT 26
Professor Louie & the Crowmatix
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The rock and Americana group will play music from its latest release, Crowin’ Around. Cost: $25
SAT 26
Hot Club of Cowtown
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The jazz and blues trio from Texas recently released Limelight, a collection of standards. Jenna Nicholls will open with music from The Commuter. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 27
Jonathan Arcangel
BEACON
3 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
The saxophonist and composer is part of the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. Free
SUN 27
Jake Xerxes Fussell
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The guitarist and folk singer will play music from his fifth album, When I’m Called. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 27
The Henry Girls
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Irish trio of sisters use the harp to accompany their folk harmonies. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 1
Dancing Under the Stars
BEACON
7 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band will play a diverse range of high-energy music.
FRI 1
The Flurries, Lucky Luna Band & Rik Mercaldi
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The bands in this showcase will be joined by pianist Tom McCoy and guitarist James Cardinal. Cost: $20 minimum food and drink
SAT 2
The Hudson Valley Flyers
BEACON
7 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
Listen to live honky-tonk tunes from the 1940s to ’60s while you dance the two-step, waltz, swing or anything in between. There will be a dance lesson 30 minutes before. Cost: $20
SAT 2
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues artist will be joined by his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 3
Little Lies
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform all the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
Behind The Story
Type: News
News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.