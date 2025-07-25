Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a full listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 26

Native Plants for Small Spaces

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Stonecrop | 81 Stonecrop Lane

845-265-2000 | stonecrop.org

Michael Hagen of the New York Botanical Garden will discuss how to plant rock gardens, containers, troughs and crevices. Cost: $20 ($15 members)

SAT 2

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7 a.m. Sunken Mine Road

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The group will look for warblers and flycatchers during this guided hike. Meet at the intersection with Dennytown Road. Free

SUN 3

Garden Tours

BEACON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Learn about the restored historic garden and the people who created it. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 6 and younger)





COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Bikes on the Farm

BEACON

9:15 a.m. Dummy Light

commongroundfarm.org

Join the Beacon Bicycle Coalition for a ride to Common Ground Farm in Wappingers Falls for a bike parade, a visit with the animals and to pick flowers and veggies.

SAT 26

Rabies Vaccination Clinic

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free rabies shot. You’ll need a photo ID to prove Putnam County residency and a certificate of prior rabies vaccine if you have it.

SAT 26

Putnam County Fair

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail Road

cceputnamcounty.org

Enjoy entertainment and exhibits, along with food trucks and pony rides. The 4-H youth will showcase their projects. Also SUN 27. Free

SAT 26

Chapel Rededication

CARMEL

Noon. Whipple-Feeley Chapel

200 Gipsy Trail Road

The event will honor Karl Rohde, Ed Cooke, Peter Allegretta, Erik Aguirre and the late Denis Castelli for their civic contributions, and Miss New York, Marizza Delgado, will cut the ribbon.

THURS 31

Mosaic Community Project

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Ellen Dinerman will lead this first workshop on designing a collaborative mosaic that represents the community.

SAT 2

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Dozens of artisans and artists will showcase their work. There will also be music and food.

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

New Abstractions

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi | 121 Main St.

busterlevigallery.com

The gallery will display new works by Rick Brazill. Through Aug. 31.

SUN 3

Timeless Beauty

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Riverview

45 Fair St. | riverdining.com

Ron Hershey’s photographs of Morocco from a 2024 trip will be on view and the artist will be available to talk about his work.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 26

Nutty Scientists

BEACON

11 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 5 to 12 can take a sensory adventure to help Merlin the Wizard with experiments.

SAT 26

Music Man Jr.

GARRISON

4:30 & 7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

The Depot Kids will present the classic musical about a salesman who tries to con residents in a small town and ends up finding love. Cost: $12

TUES 29

Nature Photography

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Little Stony Point

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

On this hike organized by the Butterfield Library, students in grades 6 and higher will learn how to take nature photos. Registration required.

THURS 31

Waffle & Friends

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Up in Arms Puppet Company will stage a 30-minute puppet variety show for children in preschool and older.





FRI 1

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children are invited to watch the 2023 animated film.

SAT 2

Children’s Book Fest

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com

Authors will host story times and activities at this inaugural Stanza Books event. At 2 p.m. Claribel Ortega will read from the latest installment of Witchlings and at 3 p.m. Paul Tremblay and Dan Poblocki will launch their new books, Another and My Brother’s Butt is Haunted.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

Bedroom Farce

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Witness the “unraveling of couples, covers and common sense” at this reading of a play by Alan Ayckbourn. Cost: $25

SAT 26

The Matchmaker

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! Also MON 28, WED 30, FRI 1, SUN 3. Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 26

Lips Together, Teeth Apart

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players | 2681 W. Main St.

845-298-1491 | countyplayers.org

See the Terrence McNally comedy set in 1990 at Fire Island about two couples sharing a house over the July 4 weekend. Cost: $26 ($24 seniors, military, students)

SAT 26

Carrie

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1976 horror film about a bullied teen (Sissy Spacek) who uses her telekinetic powers to get revenge on classmates. Free





SUN 27

The Comedy of Errors

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. Also THURS 31, SAT 2. Cost: $10 to $100





WED 30

Pee Wee’s Big Adventure

BEACON

8 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

Watch the 1985 film about a cross-country journey to recover Pee Wee’s beloved bike.

THURS 31

Curtains

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

The Depot Teens will perform the musical comedy about sorting through the suspects to discover who did it. Also FRI 1, SAT 2, SUN 3. Cost: $12

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

A Vanished Utopia

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

This new exhibit examines Camp Nitgedaiget (“no worries” in Yiddish), located two miles south of Beacon, where Jewish progressives and Communist sympathizers gathered each summer from 1922 into the early 1950s. The society is also open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Through Nov. 29.

SAT 26

Laureates & Friends

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Three local poets laureate and their friends — Ruth Danon, Juan Pablo Mobili, Mary Lou Buschi, Jordan Davis, Catherine Gonick and Mike Jurkovic — will share their work. Cost: $15

TUES 29

Saving Energy, Saving Dollars

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sean Seary, the energy advisor for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County, will share resources and information about home energy use.

FRI 1

Craft & Care Preservation

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

At this workshop, homeowners and designers can learn restoration and preservation techniques based on the Boscobel staff’s experience caring for the historic house. A hardhat tour is available at 4 p.m. Cost: $175 ($35 tour only)

SAT 2

The Aviator and the Showman

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com/events/aviator

Laurie Gwen Shapiro will read from and discuss her new book about Amelia Earhart and Earhart’s husband, George Putnam (below). Cost: $5 ($35 with book)





MUSIC

SAT 26

We Will Rock You

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra program at Aquinas Hall will include songs by the Beatles, Queen and ABBA, among others. Dancing and singing are encouraged. Cost: $55 to $80 ($35 seniors, students free)

SAT 26

Professor Louie & the Crowmatix

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The rock and Americana group will play music from its latest release, Crowin’ Around. Cost: $25

SAT 26

Hot Club of Cowtown

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The jazz and blues trio from Texas recently released Limelight, a collection of standards. Jenna Nicholls will open with music from The Commuter. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 27

Jonathan Arcangel

BEACON

3 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

The saxophonist and composer is part of the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. Free

SUN 27

Jake Xerxes Fussell

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The guitarist and folk singer will play music from his fifth album, When I’m Called. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SUN 27

The Henry Girls

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Irish trio of sisters use the harp to accompany their folk harmonies. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





FRI 1

Dancing Under the Stars

BEACON

7 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band will play a diverse range of high-energy music.

FRI 1

The Flurries, Lucky Luna Band & Rik Mercaldi

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The bands in this showcase will be joined by pianist Tom McCoy and guitarist James Cardinal. Cost: $20 minimum food and drink

SAT 2

The Hudson Valley Flyers

BEACON

7 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

Listen to live honky-tonk tunes from the 1940s to ’60s while you dance the two-step, waltz, swing or anything in between. There will be a dance lesson 30 minutes before. Cost: $20

SAT 2

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues artist will be joined by his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 3

Little Lies

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform all the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)