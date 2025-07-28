Father Raphael Iannone, 87, a member of the Capuchin Franciscan friars of the Province of St. Mary, died July 26 in Beacon.

John Iannone was born in Montclair, New Jersey, on Aug. 4, 1937, the son of Michael Iannone and Jane Notte. He entered the novitiate in 1955 and was given the name Raphael. He professed his perpetual vows in 1959 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1964. He taught math and physics for nine years at Glenclyffe High School in Garrison, from which he graduated.

In 1977, Father Raphael joined the staff of New Hope Manor in Barryville, a residential substance abuse recovery program for women. He spent seven years as a counselor and teacher. During his final two years he was executive director.

In 1984 he moved to New Paltz, where he served six years as pastor of St. Joseph Parish. In 1990, Father Raphael returned to formation ministry. For the next 18 years he served outside the Hudson Valley in the formation of new friars.

In 2008, Father Raphael returned to St. Joseph Friary in New Paltz and served as supervisor of provincial properties. He remained in active ministry into his eighties, serving seven years at St. Francis de Sales Church in Phoenicia, until 2020, when he retired to the St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon.

A wake will be held on Tuesday (July 29), from 3 to 7 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home, 168 Park Ave., in Yonkers. A funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 110 Shonnard Place, in Yonkers. Memorial donations may be made to the Province of St. Mary in support of the friars (Capuchin Mission & Development Office, 110 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, NY 10703).