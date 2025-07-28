Goshen man struck and killed by excavator

A Goshen man was struck and killed on Monday (July 28) by an excavator during work to replace water and sewer infrastructure along Fishkill Avenue.

Amalio Lombardi, 61, died at the scene, according to the Beacon Police Department. Fishkill Avenue was closed between Conklin Street and Dallis Place from about noon to 5:30 p.m.

“The city’s administration extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lombardi,” Chief Tom Figlia said in a statement.

Mayor Lee Kyriacou ordered flags lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the week. An investigation into the accident is ongoing, the police said.