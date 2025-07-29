Select incidents from June

Beacon police offers responded to 574 calls, including 34 vehicle crashes and nine domestic disputes.

Monday, June 2

Corey A. Jones, 56, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Matteawan Road reported his vehicle’s window was broken.

Wednesday, June 4

After a call from Main Street, David C. Mahoney, 54, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny and obstruction of government administration.

Thursday, June 5

A caller on Goodrich Street reported that his bicycle was stolen from his porch.

After a call to Wolcott Avenue about an unwanted party, Shonnel Boston, 35, of Newburgh, was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

A caller on Harbor Hill Court reported that someone poured oil into the storm drain.

Friday, June 6

A caller on Sycamore Drive reported being the victim of fraud.

Saturday, June 7

A caller on Spring Valley Street reported missing items while visiting an Airbnb.

Sunday, June 8

After a vehicle crash on Wilkes Street, Franklin Otero, 58, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

After a warrant check at Forrestal Heights, Darren L. Atkins, 63, of Beacon, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Monday, June 9

Members of the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force arrested Darren Atkins, 63, in Beacon on charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was detained as part of an undercover investigation dubbed Operation Street Sweeper in which eight other individuals were arrested in Poughkeepsie over a week. Atkins was arraigned in Beacon City Court and released until his next court date. “The operation focused on independent drug dealers responsible for funneling narcotics and dangerous drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, into our neighborhoods,” the D.A.’s office said in a news release.

Wednesday, June 11

Robert E. Morganfield, 55, of Newburgh, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and processed on a bench warrant.

Sunday, June 15

A caller reported receiving harassing calls from an individual not known to her.

After a vehicle crash on Mead Avenue, Van M. Robinson, 29, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Monday, June 16

Alfio D. Toscano, 53, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A caller on Van Nydeck Avenue reported damage to his car from a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, June 18

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Ryan D. Korzekwinski, 29, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Friday, June 20

After a report of a suspicious auto, Alfredo L. Robles, 20, of Beacon, was charged with assault, acting in a manner to injure a child and criminal contempt.

After a report of a suspicious auto, Malachi Cornwall, 19, and Kiahron J. Thompson, both of Poughkeepsie, were each charged with criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Monday, June 21

After a report of a disturbance on Main Street, Amanda J. Shafer, 39, of Wallkill, was charged with obstructing government administration, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A caller reported fraudulent activity in her bank account.

A caller on Spring Valley Street reported that, after her lap was stolen, receiving text messages from an unknown individual demanding payment to have it returned.

Thursday, June 26

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Yolanda M. Ramos, 36, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on a bench warrant.

Monday, June 30

Anisa K. Perry, 30, of Beacon, was charged with assault and acting in a manner to injure a child.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department, which posts a daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).