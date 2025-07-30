Short documentary on bridge barriers honored

Marist University and The Current was nominated on Wednesday (July 30) for a New York Emmy for a short news documentary on a woman’s fight to have barriers installed on the Bear Mountain Bridge to prevent suicides.

A Mother’s Fight for Bridge Barriers, created for The Current by Marist students Erin Holton, Facundo Martinez and Sofia Milojevic, was nominated in a Societal Concerns – News category, along with entries from Newsday, News 12 and PIX11. The winner will be announced on Oct. 11.

Earlier this year, the seven-minute documentary won first place for video journalism from the National Newspaper Association and first place for best video from the New York Press Association.

