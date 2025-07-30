Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ Bonnie Charm Inc., a firm based in New Jersey, will conduct photography and video for Ann Taylor fashions in Cold Spring on Tuesday (Aug. 5) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. At its Tuesday (July 29) meeting, the Cold Spring Village Board authorized Deputy Mayor Tweep Phillips Woods to sign a contract with the production company subject to three conditions: (1) Pending final details, the village will be paid no less than $9,500; (2) input from Officer-in-Charge Matt Jackson of the Police Department regarding the need for an additional officer on duty; and (3) Notification to business owners and residents who may be affected by the filming. The shoot will involve a crew of more than 30 people plus support vehicles. Phillips Woods will sign the final contract because Mayor Kathleen Foley is away until Aug. 6.

■ Andrew Hall, recently appointed to fill the trustee seat held by Eliza Starbuck, who resigned, was appointed to the audit committee.

■ The mayor was authorized to sign a retainer with Thomas, Drohan, Waxman, Petigrow & Mayle, based in Hopewell Junction, to provide labor law counsel.

■ The Tuesday meeting was attended by Foley, Phillips Woods and Hall. The other board members are Laura Bozzi and Aaron Freimark.

Michael Turton has been a reporter with The Current since its founding, after working in the same capacity at the Putnam County News & Recorder. Turton spent 20 years as community relations supervisor for the Essex Region Conservation Authority in Ontario before his move in 1998 to Philipstown, where he handled similar duties at Glynwood Farm and The Hastings Center. The Cold Spring resident holds degrees in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, in education from the University of Windsor and in communication arts from St. Clair College.

