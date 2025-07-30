Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

■ Bonnie Charm Inc., a firm based in New Jersey, will conduct photography and video for Ann Taylor fashions in Cold Spring on Tuesday (Aug. 5) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. At its Tuesday (July 29) meeting, the Cold Spring Village Board authorized Deputy Mayor Tweep Phillips Woods to sign a contract with the production company subject to three conditions: (1) Pending final details, the village will be paid no less than $9,500; (2) input from Officer-in-Charge Matt Jackson of the Police Department regarding the need for an additional officer on duty; and (3) Notification to business owners and residents who may be affected by the filming. The shoot will involve a crew of more than 30 people plus support vehicles. Phillips Woods will sign the final contract because Mayor Kathleen Foley is away until Aug. 6.

■ Andrew Hall, recently appointed to fill the trustee seat held by Eliza Starbuck, who resigned, was appointed to the audit committee.

■ The mayor was authorized to sign a retainer with Thomas, Drohan, Waxman, Petigrow & Mayle, based in Hopewell Junction, to provide labor law counsel.

■ The Tuesday meeting was attended by Foley, Phillips Woods and Hall. The other board members are Laura Bozzi and Aaron Freimark.