RIVER SWIM — The River Pool at Riverfront Park in Beacon held its 21st annual Hudson River swim from Newburgh to Beacon on July 26. Nearly 200 swimmers turned out, watched over by 70 kayakers. The wading pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Labor Day. (Photo by Alan Thomas)

AUTHOR VISIT — Mo Willems, the author of bestselling children’s books such as Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! and Knuffle Bunny, visited Split Rock Books in Cold Spring on Tuesday (July 29). (Photo provided)

GOOD DEED — Manny Juarez, representing the Philipstown Masonic Lodge, picked up food at the Regional Food Bank Hudson Valley in Montgomery on July 25 to deliver to the Philipstown Food Pantry. To volunteer as a driver, email [email protected]. (Photo provided)

ACTING DEBUT — Juliana Ferreira (second from right), a rising seventh grader at Haldane, is making her professional acting debut as Kate in a production of Annie being staged by the Sharon Playhouse in Connecticut through Aug. 10. (Photo provided)

