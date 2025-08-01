Posts survey for residents, business owner

The Beacon City Council has posted two online surveys — one for homeowners and renters and another for business owners. 

The surveys are available in English and Spanish through links at dub.sh/beacon-council. The survey focuses on communication strategies the city uses or should be using. Responses are anonymous.

