Posts survey for residents, business owner
The Beacon City Council has posted two online surveys — one for homeowners and renters and another for business owners.
The surveys are available in English and Spanish through links at dub.sh/beacon-council. The survey focuses on communication strategies the city uses or should be using. Responses are anonymous.
