Assistant principal was formerly science teacher

The Beacon school board on July 21 appointed Marissa Benson as an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School. 

Benson, who served as a short-term replacement assistant principal during the 2024-25 school year, taught science at Rombout for seven years. She replaces Mike Carofano, who last month became the district’s director of physical education, athletics, health and recreation.

Related stories:

Beacon Council Seeks Feedback

Developer Selected for Beacon Waterfront Project

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments