Assistant principal was formerly science teacher

The Beacon school board on July 21 appointed Marissa Benson as an assistant principal at Rombout Middle School.

Benson, who served as a short-term replacement assistant principal during the 2024-25 school year, taught science at Rombout for seven years. She replaces Mike Carofano, who last month became the district’s director of physical education, athletics, health and recreation.