The annual Friends of the Desmond-Fish Public Library used book and media sale in Garrison is scheduled for Aug. 23 to Sept. 3. A preview will be held for Friends members on Aug. 22. 

Donations are accepted from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 16 in the parking lot. The group does not take damaged books, encyclopedias, dictionaries or textbooks; VHS or cassette tapes; travel guides published before 2023; or coloring books. Volunteers can register to help at desmondfishlibrary.org.

