Program designed for businesses, officials, residents

Dutchess County announced on Wednesday (July 30) that it will host classes for businesses and organizations to receive Think Accessible Community Certification.

The certification is part of the county’s ThinkDIFFERENTLY initiative to promote accessibility and inclusion. Certified organizations will appear on a public map and receive a window decal.

The workshops will be held beginning Aug. 12 at the Department of Mental Health in Poughkeepsie. The first session is for local businesses; a second on Aug. 13 is for local government officials; a third on Aug. 13 is for building inspectors and code enforcers; and a fourth on Sept. 23 will be virtual and open to all residents.

To register, email [email protected] or call 845-486-3568.

