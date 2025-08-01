Post for Cold Spring firm promises ‘sexy girls’

A spa that opened on Main Street in Cold Spring earlier this year and another in Beacon are promoted on adults-only websites with language that implies prostitution.

Good Life Wellness Spa, at 145 Main St. in Cold Spring, and Rose Eliza Spa Beacon at 4 Eliza St. in Beacon, are each advertised in posts on sites such as LoveEscort, Bedpage, Rubsguide and XEscortHub. The latter includes a typical legal disclaimer that escorts “do not necessarily involve sexual services.”

The owners of Good Life Wellness told the Cold Spring Planning Board last year in an application for a change-of-use variance for its rented space that it would offer acupressure, reflexology, skin treatment and skin care.

Its phone number and Cold Spring address are promoted on sites with ads that promise “unique massage techniques with sexy girls bring you pleasure. Makes you happy quickly.” A similar posting on Bedpage said “two new Asian girls” in “good shape” with a “desire to please you” had joined the Cold Spring location.

“Our alluring companions are available for engagements” and “open to all your desires and fantasies,” it said.

The Rose Eliza Spa promised in an ad that it had “new sweet girls” who are “open-minded” and will “treat you specially.” One post features a video clip of a woman making hand motions that suggest manual sex. The spa’s website does not contain similar language or images and provides a price list for standard treatments and reflexology.

It was difficult to identify the owners of the businesses or to reach them. A woman who answered the phone at Good Life Wellness said she did not speak English well and declined to take a phone message for Yan Min Cao, listed on the Planning Board application as the manager. She said a request for information should be sent by text, which received no response.

The spa, which is on the second floor, says in the window it is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. No one answered the doorbell on a weekday morning.

A woman who answered the phone number given on the Planning Board application for Cheng Fisher, identified as a spa representative, said Fisher was not available and that Good Life Wellness had been sold. Fisher did not respond to a message sent to an email address provided to the Planning Board.

The building owner declined comment and did not respond to a request for contact information for the spa’s owner. Good Life Wellness Spa Inc. was incorporated in June 2024, according to state records, with Yinghua Lui as its registered agent but no contact information beyond the Cold Spring address.

A woman who answered the phone at Rose Eliza said her English was not good and asked a reporter to send a text. Asked who posted the online ads, she wrote: “We don’t know.” She wrote that “the boss has returned to China” and “there are only workers here.” She added: “We have a regular massage [business]” and sent photos of female customers whom she said were “frequent visitors.”

Rose Eliza Spa Inc. was incorporated in October 2023, according to state records, with Lihua Li as its registered agent, but no contact information is provided beyond its Beacon address. A message left in person with an employee at the salon was not returned.

The owner of the building that includes 4 Eliza St. said in a phone call in April: “Thank you for bringing these ads to my attention. I had never seen these posts before and am appalled. It goes against our lease terms, and we will be taking immediate action.” He did not respond to subsequent inquiries.

Soon after the Rose Eliza spa opened last summer, a user on AMP Reviews, a website in which men discuss their experiences at “Asian massage parlors,” requested “any intel on [the new] Rose Spa in Beacon (Eliza St)? I see them advertising on Skip the Games,” another escort directory.

A reviewer who posted in August 2024 said his experience at Rose Eliza had been “very mechanical” with “no engagement.” A second user who posted in March said he paid $80 for a massage but left disappointed. In response, a user complained that some businesses are promoted on adult sites only “to get you in the door.”

There are no reviews for Good Life Wellness. But many other spas in the Hudson Valley are promoted and reviewed on adult websites, including with addresses in Carmel, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Pawling, Fishkill and Hopewell Junction.

Although there is no evidence that illegal activity has taken place at any of these locations, including in Cold Spring or Beacon, a Putnam Valley couple, Hong Ru “Bruce” Lin, 51, and Kena “Angela” Zhao, 46, were sentenced in January to prison terms for running a prostitution ring from 2020 to 2023 from massage parlors in Mahopac, Yonkers and New York City. They also were ordered to forfeit $1.3 million. The couple was indicted after an investigation by the FBI and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

In Rockland County, police in Clarkstown said in March they had arrested seven women, ages 41 to 59, at five businesses on charges of prostitution and practicing massage therapy without a state license. Following the arrests, the town took three landlords to court to shut down the businesses and for zoning violations.

Polaris, a nonprofit that works to end trafficking, says many women who work at illicit massage parlors are newly arrived from China or South Korea, carry debts or are under financial pressure, speak little or no English, have no more than a high school education and are mothers in their mid-30s to late-50s. They are controlled through debt, fear of law enforcement or deportation, shame and threats to their families, the organization says.