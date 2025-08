Have you ever stood beneath a waterfall
on a hot day?



Rainbow Falls, in the Ausable area of the Adirondacks; it was so refreshing. ~Parker Erbe, Beacon



At Robert Treman State Park, near Ithaca; it is a singular experience. ~Erin Detrick, Cold Spring



In Watkins Glen State Park; nothing is more refreshing. ~Randy Casale, Beacon