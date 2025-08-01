Claude’s Opens in Cold Spring

Claude’s Italian Specialties has opened in Cold Spring and the “specialties” are distinctly Italian sandwiches.

Chris Crocco, who also operates The Beacon Daily, established Claude’s in Depot Square in partnership with Greg Pagones, owner of The Depot Restaurant. Pagones had been using 1 Depot Square for storage; it had been an ice cream shop.

“We want to have a big build-your-own component,” Crocco said, an approach that has been popular at The Beacon Daily.

Claude’s has some seating, but Crocco said the emphasis is on grab-and-go for visitors to the waterfront park or trails. He hopes to add delivery.

The secret to a great sandwich? “Fresh ingredients, including quality bread from a few different bakeries,” Crocco said. Any unused bread becomes breadcrumbs or croutons for salads the next day.

His take on the iconic Italian lunch is Claude’s Combo. “Our tower has four imported meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, vinegar and Partanna olive oil, which is really beautiful,” Crocco said.

Claude’s is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before it expands in September to seven days. Breakfast sandwiches, specialty coffees and other items will be added.

Crocco said the shop’s name is generational. “I won’t give away whose name it is, but it’s from my side of the family,” he said. “I have a lot of relatives named Claude, Claudio or Claudia.”