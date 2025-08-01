Comments on state plan accepted until Aug. 11

Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the draft of the latest Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda, which outlines initiatives that the state Department of Environmental Conservation and partner organizations plan to undertake from 2026 to 2030. Public comments are due by Aug. 11.

The document, which is posted at bit.ly/Hudson2030, also looks back at what was accomplished since 2021.

While the river has come a long way since the 1960s, when federal officials referred to it as an “open sewer,” climate change has created new challenges such as droughts and deluges, which lead to flooding, sewer overflows, polluted stormwater runoffs and hazardous algal blooms. In addition, chemical pollution from decades of manufacturing upriver and cadmium in Philipstown’s Foundry Cove are each mentioned in the agenda, as is the uncertainty around what effects newer contaminates such as “forever chemicals” and microplastics will have on the river.

More people are enjoying the river, according to the document, but not everyone has access. There are few public beaches along the Hudson, which leads to people swimming in risky locations. The stocks of the river’s signature species — striped bass, shad, sturgeon, river herring, blue crab and American eel — continue to fluctuate for reasons that are not clear.

There has been progress since 2021 in some areas, according to the report. Six acres of restored oyster habitat are thriving near the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Over 12,000 plants were added along 4 miles of tributaries. Fishery-monitoring programs have arisen to fill a void left when mandated monitoring by the now-closed Indian Point nuclear power plant ended. Several dams along tributaries have been removed, restoring migrations of eels and other species.

Recent research on the invasive round goby suggests that the fish may not be able to tolerate the salty lower portions of the Hudson, which would prevent its spread. However, the potential remains for it to thrive in the upper Hudson, which may explain a troubling decrease in younger sturgeon in the river, even as the adult population grows, because round goby feed on sturgeon eggs.

The agenda lays out goals for how many acres of wetlands, intertidal habitats and other ecosystems will be restored and protected over the next five years. A blue crab management plan will be developed to ensure that the population remains sustainable, and further research will be undertaken to investigate recent declines in striped bass (diseases caused by mycobacteria appear to be responsible). Studies are planned to determine the best sites for new swimming areas and how to protect current swimming areas from the effects of climate change.

Climate adaptation is needed for all communities by the river in the face of rising sea levels and increased flooding. “Homes and businesses may be abandoned due to nuisance flooding if communities do not adapt,” the agenda states. New York State plans to have at least 60 percent of municipalities in the watershed complete flood-risk reduction and infrastructure-resilience projects and initiate at least five climate-adaptive shoreline projects.

The agenda sets a goal of engaging at least 125,000 students, volunteers and educators in the watershed. “Time with technology is supplanting time outdoors,” the report says. “Teachers must meet an increased number of new requirements, and they have limited time for adding new curricula. However, new science standards correlate well with environmental education practices.”

To comment on the draft agenda, email [email protected] with “Action Agenda” in the subject line or write Hudson River Estuary Program, NYSDEC Region 3, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561.