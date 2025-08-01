Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Dozens of artisans and artists will showcase their work. There will also be music and food.
THURS 7
Art Bingo
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Win art supplies and enjoy refreshments. Cost: $15
FRI 8
Blood Drive
BEACON
12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Sign up online for an appointment.
SUN 10
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Celebrate the harvest with the Beacon Sloop Club and get fresh-picked corn on the cob and watermelon. Musical acts will perform on two solar-powered stages. Sign up for a free sail on the Woody Guthrie. Donations welcome. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 2
Children’s Book Fest
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com
Authors will host story times and activities at this inaugural Stanza Books event. At 2 p.m. Claribel Ortega will read from the latest installment of Witchlings and at 3 p.m. Paul Tremblay and Dan Poblocki will launch their new books, Another and My Brother’s Butt is Haunted. Other authors include Kerry McQuaide, Raven Howell, Marian Grudko and Joss Brooks.
TUES 5
Marbled Ceramic Coasters
GARRISON
5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Teens are invited to decorate and personalize drink coasters.
WED 6
Ice Cream in a Bag
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 3 to 12 can learn how to make this frozen treat. Registration required.
FRI 8
Circus Minimus
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | bit.ly/circus-minimus
Watch a circus and its performers emerge from a piece of Kevin O’Keefe’s luggage. With the help of the audience, the show will go on. Registration required. Free
FRI 8
Minute to Win It
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Tweens and teens are invited to compete in one-minute skills tests. Registration required.
SAT 9
Dinosaur Adventure
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 8 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
See life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, interact with baby dinosaurs and mine for gems. Also SUN 10. Cost: $35 ($25 ages 13 and older)
SAT 9
Summer Reading Finale
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate your reading accomplishments and be part of a drawing for a grand prize. The Two by Two Animal Haven will bring goats, tortoises and other animals, and there will be ice cream from Homestyle Creamery.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 2
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7 a.m. Sunken Mine Road
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The group will look for warblers and flycatchers during this guided hike. Meet at the intersection with Dennytown Road. Free
SUN 3
Great Estates Garden Tour
BEACON
11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian
145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org
Learn about the restored historic garden and the people who created it. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 5 and younger)
FRI 8
Invasive Species: Exploring Paths of Entry
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Hudson Highlands Land Trust staff will lead a workshop before participants put their new knowledge to work by pulling invasive plants from a trail and planting native species.
MUSIC
SAT 2
The Hudson Valley Flyers
BEACON
7 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
Listen to live honky-tonk tunes from the 1940s to ’60s while you dance the two-step, waltz, swing or anything in between. There will be a dance lesson 30 minutes before. Cost: $20
SAT 2
Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues artist will be joined by his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 3
Little Lies
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform all the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
THURS 7
Ignite a Noise
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Rich Johnson, a “one man jazz-fusion orchestra,” will perform on trumpet, electronics and pedal steel guitar. Free
FRI 8
Dylan 2 Guthrie
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jacob and David Bernz will honor the folk heroes with songs and stories about their first meeting in New York. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Mary Chapin Carpenter
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Chapin Carpenter will play songs from her latest release, Looking for the Thread. Brandy Clark, a recent Grammy winner for Americana, and composer for the musical Shucked, will open. Cost: $73 to $122
SAT 9
Christian Finnegan
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The Comedy Central regular will do standup as part of his A Lot of Heart tour. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 9
Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The duo, joined by Paul Adamy on bass, will perform hits by Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Paul Simon. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 2
The Aviator and the Showman
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-440-3906
stanzabooks.com/events/aviator
Laurie Gwen Shapiro will read from and discuss her new book about Amelia Earhart and Earhart’s husband, George Putnam. Cost: $5 ($35 with book)
SUN 10
Elizabeth Burk
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her debut collection, Unmoored, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 2
Curtains
GARRISON
3 & 7 p.m. Depot Theater
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900 | depottheater.org
The Depot Teens will perform the musical comedy about sorting through the suspects to discover who did it. Also SUN 3. Cost: $12
SAT 2
The Actor’s Nightmare
BEACON
7 p.m. Savage Wonder
139 Main St. | savagewonder.org
Enjoy a glass of wine at the Grape Rebellion for this and six other veteran-authored 10-minute comedies. Also SAT 9. Cost: $25
SAT 2
The Comedy of Errors
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. This is the final performance. Cost: $10 to $100
SUN 3
Broadway in Beacon: Rising Stars
BEACON
4 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.
saintritasmusicroom.com
Prepare to be blown away as local singers ages 18 and younger perform their favorite showtunes. Sign up at the show for one of 20 spots. Cost: $20 to $30
SUN 3
The Matchmaker
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! This is the final performance. Cost: $10 to $100
WED 6
HVS Cabaret: Fathertime
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
This solo musical, based on the life of Tony- and Grammy-nominated performer Bryce Pinkham, explores new fatherhood. Also THURS 7. Cost: $50
WED 6
Barbie
BEACON
8 p.m. Green Street Park
25 Green St. | facebook.com/beaconrec
Watch the hit 2023 film about what happens when Barbie leaves Barbie Land and goes into the human world.
FRI 8
Joe DeVito and Patty Rosborough
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedians, known for their specials and tours, will do stand-up. Cost: $30
FRI 8
HVS Cabaret: The Women of Woods
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Bebe Nicole Simpson will be joined by her castmates from the HVS production of Into the Woods to perform their favorites. Cost: $50
SAT 9
HVS Cabaret: The Songs of Alex Bechtel
PHILIPSTOWN
8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
The cabaret style show will feature the music of the composer and lyricist behind HVS productions of Penelope and The Matchmaker, among others. Cost: $50
SAT 9
Last of the Mohicans
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1992 film set during the French and Indian War about Mohicans living peacefully among the British who step in to rescue two kidnapped women. Bring chairs and snacks.
SUN 10
Just Killing Time (Before Time Kills Me!)
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Ted Swindley, the creator of Always…Patsy Cline, will share stories about his life as he celebrates his 74th turn around the sun. Cost: $20 donation
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
New Abstractions
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi | 121 Main St.
busterlevigallery.com
The gallery will display new works by Rick Brazill. Through Aug. 31.
SUN 3
Timeless Beauty
COLD SPRING
6 – 8 p.m. Riverview
45 Fair St. | riverdining.com
Ron Hershey’s photographs of Morocco from a 2024 trip will be on view and the artist will be available to talk about his work.
SAT 9
Grit
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Jess Wilcox curated this show from an open call. Three artists will be chosen for future shows. Through Sept. 7.
CIVIC
MON 4
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 7
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
