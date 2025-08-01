Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Dozens of artisans and artists will showcase their work. There will also be music and food.

THURS 7

Art Bingo

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Win art supplies and enjoy refreshments. Cost: $15

FRI 8

Blood Drive

BEACON

12:30 – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Rec Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Sign up online for an appointment.

SUN 10

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Celebrate the harvest with the Beacon Sloop Club and get fresh-picked corn on the cob and watermelon. Musical acts will perform on two solar-powered stages. Sign up for a free sail on the Woody Guthrie. Donations welcome. Free

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 2

Children’s Book Fest

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com

Authors will host story times and activities at this inaugural Stanza Books event. At 2 p.m. Claribel Ortega will read from the latest installment of Witchlings and at 3 p.m. Paul Tremblay and Dan Poblocki will launch their new books, Another and My Brother’s Butt is Haunted. Other authors include Kerry McQuaide, Raven Howell, Marian Grudko and Joss Brooks.



TUES 5

Marbled Ceramic Coasters

GARRISON

5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Teens are invited to decorate and personalize drink coasters.

WED 6

Ice Cream in a Bag

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 3 to 12 can learn how to make this frozen treat. Registration required.

FRI 8

Circus Minimus

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | bit.ly/circus-minimus

Watch a circus and its performers emerge from a piece of Kevin O’Keefe’s luggage. With the help of the audience, the show will go on. Registration required. Free





FRI 8

Minute to Win It

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Tweens and teens are invited to compete in one-minute skills tests. Registration required.

SAT 9

Dinosaur Adventure

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

See life-sized dinosaurs, dig for fossils, interact with baby dinosaurs and mine for gems. Also SUN 10. Cost: $35 ($25 ages 13 and older)





SAT 9

Summer Reading Finale

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate your reading accomplishments and be part of a drawing for a grand prize. The Two by Two Animal Haven will bring goats, tortoises and other animals, and there will be ice cream from Homestyle Creamery.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 2

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7 a.m. Sunken Mine Road

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The group will look for warblers and flycatchers during this guided hike. Meet at the intersection with Dennytown Road. Free

SUN 3

Great Estates Garden Tour

BEACON

11 a.m. & 1 p.m. Mount Gulian

145 Sterling St. | mountgulian.org

Learn about the restored historic garden and the people who created it. Cost: $17 ($14 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 18, free for members and ages 5 and younger)

FRI 8

Invasive Species: Exploring Paths of Entry

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust staff will lead a workshop before participants put their new knowledge to work by pulling invasive plants from a trail and planting native species.

MUSIC

SAT 2

The Hudson Valley Flyers

BEACON

7 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

Listen to live honky-tonk tunes from the 1940s to ’60s while you dance the two-step, waltz, swing or anything in between. There will be a dance lesson 30 minutes before. Cost: $20

SAT 2

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues artist will be joined by his band. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 3

Little Lies

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform all the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

THURS 7

Ignite a Noise

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Rich Johnson, a “one man jazz-fusion orchestra,” will perform on trumpet, electronics and pedal steel guitar. Free





FRI 8

Dylan 2 Guthrie

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jacob and David Bernz will honor the folk heroes with songs and stories about their first meeting in New York. Cost: $20

SAT 9

Mary Chapin Carpenter

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Chapin Carpenter will play songs from her latest release, Looking for the Thread. Brandy Clark, a recent Grammy winner for Americana, and composer for the musical Shucked, will open. Cost: $73 to $122

SAT 9

Christian Finnegan

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The Comedy Central regular will do standup as part of his A Lot of Heart tour. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 9

Anne Carpenter and Peter Calo

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The duo, joined by Paul Adamy on bass, will perform hits by Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Paul Simon. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 2

The Aviator and the Showman

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-440-3906

stanzabooks.com/events/aviator

Laurie Gwen Shapiro will read from and discuss her new book about Amelia Earhart and Earhart’s husband, George Putnam. Cost: $5 ($35 with book)

SUN 10

Elizabeth Burk

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her debut collection, Unmoored, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 2

Curtains

GARRISON

3 & 7 p.m. Depot Theater

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900 | depottheater.org

The Depot Teens will perform the musical comedy about sorting through the suspects to discover who did it. Also SUN 3. Cost: $12

SAT 2

The Actor’s Nightmare

BEACON

7 p.m. Savage Wonder

139 Main St. | savagewonder.org

Enjoy a glass of wine at the Grape Rebellion for this and six other veteran-authored 10-minute comedies. Also SAT 9. Cost: $25



SAT 2

The Comedy of Errors

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Shakespeare’s comedy includes two sets of twins separated at birth and searching for soulmates. This is the final performance. Cost: $10 to $100

SUN 3

Broadway in Beacon: Rising Stars

BEACON

4 p.m. Saint Rita’s | 85 Eliza St.

saintritasmusicroom.com

Prepare to be blown away as local singers ages 18 and younger perform their favorite showtunes. Sign up at the show for one of 20 spots. Cost: $20 to $30

SUN 3

The Matchmaker

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Nance Williamson stars as Dolly Levi in the Thornton Wilder play that inspired the 1969 film Hello, Dolly! This is the final performance. Cost: $10 to $100

WED 6

HVS Cabaret: Fathertime

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

This solo musical, based on the life of Tony- and Grammy-nominated performer Bryce Pinkham, explores new fatherhood. Also THURS 7. Cost: $50





WED 6

Barbie

BEACON

8 p.m. Green Street Park

25 Green St. | facebook.com/beaconrec

Watch the hit 2023 film about what happens when Barbie leaves Barbie Land and goes into the human world.

FRI 8

Joe DeVito and Patty Rosborough

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedians, known for their specials and tours, will do stand-up. Cost: $30

FRI 8

HVS Cabaret: The Women of Woods

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Bebe Nicole Simpson will be joined by her castmates from the HVS production of Into the Woods to perform their favorites. Cost: $50

SAT 9

HVS Cabaret: The Songs of Alex Bechtel

PHILIPSTOWN

8 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

The cabaret style show will feature the music of the composer and lyricist behind HVS productions of Penelope and The Matchmaker, among others. Cost: $50

SAT 9

Last of the Mohicans

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1992 film set during the French and Indian War about Mohicans living peacefully among the British who step in to rescue two kidnapped women. Bring chairs and snacks.

SUN 10

Just Killing Time (Before Time Kills Me!)

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Ted Swindley, the creator of Always…Patsy Cline, will share stories about his life as he celebrates his 74th turn around the sun. Cost: $20 donation

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

New Abstractions

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi | 121 Main St.

busterlevigallery.com

The gallery will display new works by Rick Brazill. Through Aug. 31.



SUN 3

Timeless Beauty

COLD SPRING

6 – 8 p.m. Riverview

45 Fair St. | riverdining.com

Ron Hershey’s photographs of Morocco from a 2024 trip will be on view and the artist will be available to talk about his work.

SAT 9

Grit

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Jess Wilcox curated this show from an open call. Three artists will be chosen for future shows. Through Sept. 7.

CIVIC

MON 4

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 7

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com