Propane flare may be visible as part of exercise

The staff at Indian Point, the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services, local fire departments and Paraco Gas Co. will be conducting a training exercise at the former nuclear power plant in Buchanan on Saturday (Aug. 2).



As part of a hazardous materials team drill, a propane flare of up to 40 feet will be ignited in the lower parking lot between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. That propane flare (similar to the one shown below) may be visible to people near the plant or across the river in Rockland County. Authorities announced the training to alert anyone who sees the flare that there is not an emergency.