Propane flare may be visible as part of exercise

The staff at Indian Point, the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services, local fire departments and Paraco Gas Co. will be conducting a training exercise at the former nuclear power plant in Buchanan on Saturday (Aug. 2).

As part of a hazardous materials team drill, a propane flare of up to 40 feet will be ignited in the lower parking lot between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. That propane flare (similar to the one shown below) may be visible to people near the plant or across the river in Rockland County. Authorities announced the training to alert anyone who sees the flare that there is not an emergency.

propane flare
A propane flare such as one that may be visible at Indian Point.

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

