Ends uncertainty for local school districts

The Trump administration will release billions of dollars in withheld grants for schools, the Education Department said July 25, according to the Associated Press.

The White House on July 1 suspended more than $6 billion in funding as part of a review to ensure the spending “aligned with the president’s priorities.” Congress had appropriated the money in a bill that President Donald Trump enacted earlier this year.

The announcement ended weeks of uncertainty for districts who use the funds for English language instruction, adult literacy and other programs. As The Current reported last week, the Beacon, Haldane and Garrison districts collectively stood to lose about $140,000. Earlier, the White House said it would release $1.3 billion for after-school programs that had been withheld.

Related stories:

Local Spas Promoted on Adult Sites

Energy Assistance to Expand

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Subscribe
Notify of

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All comments are moderated and must include your full name and may appear in print. We do not post anonymous comments or personal attacks. See our full guidelines here.

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments