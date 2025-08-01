Ends uncertainty for local school districts

The Trump administration will release billions of dollars in withheld grants for schools, the Education Department said July 25, according to the Associated Press.

The White House on July 1 suspended more than $6 billion in funding as part of a review to ensure the spending “aligned with the president’s priorities.” Congress had appropriated the money in a bill that President Donald Trump enacted earlier this year.

The announcement ended weeks of uncertainty for districts who use the funds for English language instruction, adult literacy and other programs. As The Current reported last week, the Beacon, Haldane and Garrison districts collectively stood to lose about $140,000. Earlier, the White House said it would release $1.3 billion for after-school programs that had been withheld.