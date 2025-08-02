Select incidents from July

Beacon police officers responded to 636 calls, including 35 vehicle crashes and 11 domestic disputes.

Wednesday, July 2

Jessica L. Schneider, 41, of Salt Point, was processed on a bench warrant and charged with bail jumping.

Christopher J. Riley, 37, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Thursday, July 3

A Main Street caller reported that someone was stalking her.

Friday, July 5

A caller reported his car was struck at an intersection in a hit-and-run. Suspect vehicle located.

Tuesday, July 8

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Officers responded to Colonial Road to assist the Fire Department.

Thursday, July 10

Zariyah M. Edey, 23, of the Bronx, was processed on a bench warrant and charged with bail jumping.

A caller on Main Street reported being assaulted by two individuals known to her.

Friday, July 11

Jonathan N. Amoroso, 52, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container of alcohol.

After a traffic stop on Beekman Street, Sebastian D. Uribe, 25, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Sunday, July 13

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Monday, July 14

A caller on Colonial Road reported that her dog was drugged by a substance on the lawn of her apartment complex.

Wednesday, July 16

After a report of a disturbance on West Center Street, Israel R. Echi, 24, of Beacon, was charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief, menacing and resisting arrest.

Judith M. Rivera, 29, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller on Main Street reported damage to his car by someone known to him.

Saturday, July 19

Joseph A. Popik, 25, of Beacon, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

After a traffic stop on West Church Street, Chavious P. Daniels, 26, of Lakewood, Washington, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Sunday, July 20

Jonathan N. Amoroso, 52, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container of alcohol.

Daral Reilly, 54, of Beacon, was charged with having an open container of alcohol.

A caller on Main Street reported an abandoned vehicle with no plates. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, July 21

After a report of an erratic driver on Matteawan Road, Andrew J. Bayer, 24, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief and fleeing an officer.

Wednesday, July 23

Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Chestnut Street of a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet and had no license plates. The bike was impounded and tickets issued.

Thursday, July 24

After a traffic stop on North Avenue, Harold D. Gaines, 40, of New Windsor, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Saturday, July 26

A caller on East Main Street reported that an individual lying in the road had been struck by a vehicle.

Monday, July 28

Officers responded to Rector Street, along with the Fire Department and ambulance, after a report that an individual had been severely burned in an accidental fire.

Tuesday, July 29

Daral Reilly, 54, of Beacon, was charged with exposure of a person.

A caller on Eliza Street reported damage to her vehicle because of a hit-and-run.

Wednesday, July 30

After a report of a suspicious auto on Fishkill Avenue, Robert J. Riley, 25, of Newburgh, was charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department, which posts a daily blotter online, as does the New York State Police (Troop K, Zone 2).