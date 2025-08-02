Thomas Fitzgerald Jr., 81, of Beacon, died July 21.

Known to friends and family as “Tommy,” he was born in Poughkeepsie on June 23, 1944, the son of Thomas and Lois (Green) Fitzgerald. When Tommy was a boy, the family moved to Kingston. After graduating from Kingston High School in 1962, he attended Orange County and Ulster County community colleges before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Later in life, he performed with his wife for many veterans’ ceremonies and events. He held several jobs, beginning with ceramic tile and, years later, at Home Depot.

He loved music. It’s hard to think of Tommy without hearing his rhythmic drumbeats, heartfelt melodies and distinctive, soulful singing voice. In high school he and his buddies formed The Monzels. He was the drummer (he played standing up) and lead singer. They performed at proms and parties, and after graduation continued making music in clubs, at weddings and on the road.

The Monzels made several recordings, including Sharkskin, with Tommy on drums. After The Monzels, Tommy played in bands on both sides of the Hudson River.

In 1991 he met Joanne (Sorci); they were married on Sept. 28, 1997. Inside their wedding rings he had inscribed “E.I.T.” (everything, in time). Together, they performed as a duo.

Memorial donations may be made to the Castle Point Food Pantry, 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, or the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).