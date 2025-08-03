New York’s two senators vote no

Marc Molinaro, the former Dutchess County executive and U.S. House member, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday (Aug. 2) to lead the Federal Transit Administration.

The vote to confirm Molinaro, a Republican, was 71-23. New York’s two senators, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, voted no. Molinaro was nominated in February by President Donald Trump for the role.

The Federal Transit Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, supports public transit systems such as buses, subways, light rail, commuter rail, trolleys and ferries. It has an annual budget of about $20 billion. The FTA also oversees the safety of transit riders and workers.

Molinaro served three, 3-year terms as Dutchess County executive, beginning in 2012, and was the Republican candidate for governor in 2018. He was elected to Congress in 2021 to represent District 19 but lost his bid for re-election in 2023 to Josh Riley.