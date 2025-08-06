Republicans say law prevents replacement

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville will remain on November’s general-election ballot as the Republican candidate despite abandoning his re-election campaign in June because of an undisclosed illness.

Andres Gil, chair of the county’s Republican Committee, said on Wednesday (Aug. 6) that state election law prevents political parties from replacing a candidate on the ballot except if they die or are disqualified. A party would then have 10 days to file a certificate with the Board of Elections naming a new candidate. “We did have a lot of interest,” said Gil of alternative candidates.

There is no Democratic candidate, but Larry Burke, a Cold Spring police officer, is running as an independent on the Serve & Protect party line.

Burke, 59, has worked in law enforcement for 37 years, including 26 years with the New York City Police Department. He joined the Cold Spring department in 2013 and served as officer-in-charge for seven years, until 2024. Burke has also been a volunteer firefighter with the North Highlands Fire Co. for 12 years.

If McConville outpolls Burke in November, and is unwilling or unable to serve, he will be certified as the winner but can notify the Putnam County Board of Elections that he does not intend to take the oath of office, according to the state Board of Elections.

Alternatively, he could take the oath and resign. Under state law, the undersheriff could lead the office until a new sheriff was chosen through a special election or in the 2026 general election.

McConville was elected in 2021, defeating Democratic incumbent Sheriff Robert Langley Jr. with 57 percent of the vote. The sheriff, who lives in Philipstown, will appear on the Republican and Conservative party lines on the November ballot.

He began his career in law enforcement as a Cold Spring police officer and rose to become chief of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority police force. He ran unsuccessfully for Putnam sheriff in 2009 as a Democrat and in 2013 as a Republican.

Gil said in June that McConville’s decision to end his campaign left him “heartbroken.” In a letter sent to the committee members, he said the sheriff and his family were the primary concern.

“We are grateful for his leadership, his accomplishments and, most importantly, his friendship,” Gil wrote. “Anyone who has ever met Sheriff McConville knows that he is truly a remarkable human being who will give you the shirt off his back when in need.”