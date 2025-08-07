Janice (Luchetta) Nuzzo, 71, of Cold Spring, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born on Oct. 21, 1953, at Butterfield Hospital to Joseph and Marie Luchetta of Nelsonville and was a lifelong Philipstown resident. She was a Haldane graduate and worked at Saunders Foundry Supply in Nelsonville for 53 years. Janice was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, godmother, grandmother and friend.

An avid reader and passionate gardener and florist, she enjoyed helping her best friend, Carolyn Merante, at Carolyn’s Flower Shop around the holidays. She met her soulmate later in life but shared enough love to last a lifetime. They would often be seen walking around town holding hands. Janice valued time with family above all else, making sure to attend every grandchild’s birthday party, even if it meant facing her fear of flying during many cross-country flights. Her sense of humor and infectious laughter will be missed by all that knew her but will live on forever in our hearts.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Nuzzo; children Lori (Amato) Knopp and her husband Matthew of King Ferry; Jeffrey Amato and his wife Kristen of Cold Spring; Matthew Amato and his wife Meredith of Poughquag; brother Fred Luchetta; sisters Betty Stroman and Holly Giachinta; as well as many caring nieces and nephews. She was affectionately known as “Nannie” to her eight grandchildren: Griffin, Mya, Guinevere, Alivia, Eleanor, William, Cashius and Josephine. Janice is predeceased by her parents and brother, Joseph Luchetta.

A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date, where attendees will be encouraged to share stories or contribute a note of personal remembrance. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a perennial be planted in her honor or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).