New York City police arrested eight rabbis on July 28, including Justin David of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance (second from left), after they blocked traffic during a rush-hour protest outside the Israeli Consulate on Second Avenue and 43rd Street. They were holding bags of flour and rice to protest hunger in Gaza. David was charged with disorderly conduct and failure to disperse and given an Aug. 12 court date.

Photo by Harold Levine

