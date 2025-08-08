Partners with recycling company

Starting Saturday (Aug. 9), Beacon will accept electronic waste at its Transfer Station at 90 Dennings Ave. The station is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The city has partnered with EWASTE+, a recycling company, to launch the free program, which will accept computers, mobile phones, monitors, printers, laptops, televisions, keyboards, audio equipment, cables and storage devices. A full list of accepted items is posted here.